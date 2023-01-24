TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted to apply for the second round of MIHOPE grant funding available from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) during its regular Jan. 18 meeting. The motion to approve Resolution 2 by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Robert Huebel, passed unanimously.

According to Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, the county applied for the MIHOPE grant in the fall but was not awarded funding. Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMSCA) was awarded $250,000 for the region in the first round of funding.

Tags

Trending Food Videos