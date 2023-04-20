WHITTEMORE – On Saturday, Apr. 15, the Whittemore Area Chamber of Commerce held a Hunting and Fishing Expo at the Chamber of Commerce Hall.
The inaugural expo invited citizens to gather up hunting and fishing goods they no longer used and set up vendor tables to sell off their no longer needed gear. According to President of the Whittemore Chamber of Commerce Dennis Locke, the event was held in order to raise money for the chamber to repair the flooring in the hall. Locke told this publication that fellow chamber member Russ Hinkley and himself had come up with the idea for the event, which saw support from residents and local businesses alike.