POLICE PROMOTION

POLICE PROMOTION – Upon taking his oath at city hall on Oct. 17, Branden Kirby was formally promoted from officer to sergeant of the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD). Pictured here at Tawas City Hall that day, from left, are TCPD Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, Kirby and Officer Robert Blair.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Although Tawas City’s updated zoning ordinance now allows marijuana businesses in the community, council members are divided on the licensing element of such operations.

Among other business during their Oct. 17 meeting, a 3-3 vote was cast regarding “Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments.”

