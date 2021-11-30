TAWAS CITY – For the next two Fridays, residents and visitors in Iosco County will have an opportunity to help make the holiday season a bit brighter for less fortunate children in the area.
Representatives of the local Iosco County Toys for Tots program – which is operated under the authority of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation – will be on hand to accept donations at two different establishments.
The first event, hosted in conjunction with those from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post, is set for this Friday, Dec. 3.
The “Stuff a Blue Goose” fundraiser will be held at Neiman’s Family Market in Tawas City, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 220 W. Lake St. (US-23).
Blue Goose is the nickname of the MSP patrol cars, and the goal of such events is to pack a vehicle full of items for underprivileged youth in the area.
Sarah Danek, who is helping to organize this year’s local Toys for Tots drives, adds that Neiman’s is providing an extra incentive to help boost donations.
Each person who contributes will be able to have their name entered into a raffle drawing and, as reported last year, the 2020 winner received a $100 gift card.
Another Iosco County Toys for Tots fundraiser has been planned for Friday, Dec. 10, and it will also go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oscoda Township Police Department officers will be at Roger’s Family Foods, located at 5112 N. US-23 in Oscoda, to welcome the donations that day.
Danek notes that new and unwrapped toys will be accepted at each event, as will monetary donations.
While all gifts are appreciated, she points out that the nonprofit is putting an emphasis on teens this year, as this is the age group which currently has a greater need for items.
All contributions to Iosco County Toys for Tots remain local, in order to benefit those right here in our community.