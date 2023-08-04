EAST TAWAS – Little dogs, big dogs, young dogs, old dogs, were all there with their owners for Pets on the Porch at Tawas Bay Art Gallery on Saturday, July 15.
The Iosco County Humane Society, Sunrise Side Animal Hospital and Tawas Animal Hospital were there too, busy meeting people and pets and answering questions.
The contest results are listed as follows:
• Best Costume
1st Place – Issa, the Unicorn Princess, owned by Zohra Shiv.
2nd Place – Julip, the Honey Bee, owned by Dr. Katherine Lesko.
• Biggest Dog
1st Place – Tiny Bear, a Great Pyrenees Mountain Dog who is also a rescue, owned by Rick Thompson.
• Cutest Dog
1st Place – Ziggy, owned by Shari and Randy Boyle.
2nd Place – Rory, owned by Marty Gould.
Prizes for the contests and raffle baskets were donated by local businesses.
“Pets On the Porch was well received by all and was a great success,” said Diana Duffy-Ludington, a member of the art gallery.
“The Gallery was able to make a nice donation from the proceeds to the Iosco County Humane Society, and there are plans to make the event bigger and better next year,” she continued. “We could not have done it without the support of our sponsors, volunteers and community.”