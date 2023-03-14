EAST TAWAS – The Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) – Child Care Innovation Fund has awarded a Regional Child Care Planning Grant to Develop Iosco (DI) in the amount of $150,000.

The grant enables DI to facilitate a newly formed four-county Regional Child Care Planning Coalition which includes Alcona, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties. This announcement follows Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide announcement earlier Friday.

