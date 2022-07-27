EAST TAWAS — The East Tawas City Council met on their routine meeting Monday, announcing the resignation of Craig McMurray and nominating Joe Kolts as his replacement.

"It is with great respect and appreciation that I thank everyone (for the) opportunity you have given me to be of service to the city of East Tawas and its citizens," said McMurray in a resignation email dated Friday, July 15.

Tags

Trending Food Videos