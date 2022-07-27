EAST TAWAS — The East Tawas City Council met on their routine meeting Monday, announcing the resignation of Craig McMurray and nominating Joe Kolts as his replacement.
"It is with great respect and appreciation that I thank everyone (for the) opportunity you have given me to be of service to the city of East Tawas and its citizens," said McMurray in a resignation email dated Friday, July 15.
"I believe the Council discussed Mr. Kolts being a candidate on the ballot and his familiarity with the City as their reasons for appointing him to the vacancy at last night's meeting," said City Manager Brent Barringer. "The urgency of appointment was also discussed in relation to the decision schedule of the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) improvement project in relation to the Council's next meeting date."
As to the particulars behind McMurray's sudden departure, nobody from the council say they know. McMurray was reached for comment, but has not responded.
The TUA improvement project involving John Henry Excavating notified the city of the condition of existing sewer leads running across the proposed reconstruction portions of the street. Older projects altered and re-purposed the old leads when the newer sanitary main was installed years ago.
The current project is incompatible with the condition of the sewer leads and John Henry are requesting to replace them.
The old piping will be replaced with PVC piping, running parallel to the main until it hits a more appropriate connection along the street. That's because the existing sewer main is too fragile and replacing it isn't in the scope of the project.
In addition, there needs to be a fire suppression line attached to the Tawas Players' Playhouse.
Members representing the Iosco County Board of Commissioners stopped in, pleading for a millage increase to go through the voters.
County Prosecutor James Bacarella pleaded with the city board and public to go along with the millage increase this year due to concerns about the case budget for the county.
"These are expensive cases and I don't know how I'm going to pay for them," said Bacarella "My office is in a situation where I am making decisions based on budget and not on crime. This is a safety issue."
Bacarella said he runs at half the staff size normally found in counties comparable to Iosco.