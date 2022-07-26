OSCODA — With a record number of teams expected to start in this year’s Consumer’s Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, it should come as no surprise that there is a good amount of local paddlers in the race this year as well. 14 area paddlers are set to hit the waters for this year’s rendition of the event.

“It is exciting to see,” Ryan Matthews, who is a well known volunteer for canoe racing said of the amount of local teams. “It is good to see the local paddlers in the race and how the community supports them as well.”

