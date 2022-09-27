OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will hold its annual Fashion Show gala on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Lakewood Shores Golf and Country Club Restaurant.

The AuSable River Store, Designs by Blake and Crystal’s Eyeware will join returning local vendors including To the Moon & Back, O’Connor’s, The Ladies’ Room, Cathy’s Hallmark, and Mooney’s Ben Franklin, each of which will model three or more ensembles for close viewing by the 125 guests.

