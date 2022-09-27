OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will hold its annual Fashion Show gala on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Lakewood Shores Golf and Country Club Restaurant.
The AuSable River Store, Designs by Blake and Crystal’s Eyeware will join returning local vendors including To the Moon & Back, O’Connor’s, The Ladies’ Room, Cathy’s Hallmark, and Mooney’s Ben Franklin, each of which will model three or more ensembles for close viewing by the 125 guests.
Attendees will also be treated to drawings for baskets and gift cards donated by over thirty local businesses, a sit-down dinner and gift bags.
Generous local businesses sponsor the fashion show, which is the ABWA’s principal fundraiser, enabling it to award as many as four scholarships to local women each year. In 2021, Olivia Toppi won the $2,000 Scholarship, and Macy Kellstrom, Sydney Lopez and Shawnacee Cota each received a $325 check for school expenses.
“This is traditionally a sold-out and much-acclaimed event,” says ABWA President and Fashion Show MC Vicki Hopcroft, “and we expect this year to be no different. It may even be more fun, with more fashions and our new venue.”