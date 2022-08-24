TAWAS CITY – “I consider this evening a celebration,” said Fire Chief Steve Masich, when addressing the Tawas City Council on Aug. 15.
Among other topics during the meeting, which will appear in next week’s publication, Masich was joined by a number of his fellow Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) representatives, while providing an update to officials.
He shared that the personnel have undergone a lot of training over the past year, which includes Kevin Hazen and Tyler Leslie recently completing the state of Michigan’s rigorous Fire Fighter I and II/Hazmat Ops program.
Starting in January and continuing for nearly six months, Masich said that the fire academy entailed more than 200 hours of work, including night classes, live/on-scene lessons and e-learning – along with the graduates spending time away from their loved ones.
While thanking Hazen and Leslie for their sacrifices and commitment to the department, “They’re going to be a bright star in our future and that’s what it’s all about,” Masich said.
When it came time to present their official TCFD badges, this was carried out with the help of Assistant Chief Jeff Seyfried and Battalion Chief Dave Seyfried.
As he was called to the front of the room, Masich said that Leslie previously spent 12 years as an officer with the Oscoda Township Police Department. He has been with the TCFD for about a year now, and currently works at Farm Bureau Insurance in Tawas City.
“And we welcome him,” Masich said, before Leslie received a round of applause and then shook hands with each of the council members.
The same occurred after Hazen received his badge, which his wife, Courtney, had the honor of pinning to his uniform. As an engineer for Consumers Energy, Hazen works at the facilities in both East Tawas and West Branch.
Shifting gears a bit, Masich said he chose this night because it’s been a full year since the council was so generous to agree on starting up the dive team through the fire department.
Formally known as the above water rescue and underwater dive rescue and recovery team, Masich notes that the TCFD members who are involved in providing this new emergency service to the community, spent more than 900 hours in training. This included traveling many miles to practice in deeper lakes throughout the state, as well as to train in pools from Oscoda, to Standish and Bay City.
Masich, who has been with the TCFD since 1993, is also a member of the dive team and was heavily involved in getting this program off the ground. However, he used his time before the council to acknowledge the other dive team personnel, calling them up one by one so that they could be recognized.
In addition to crediting his own wife, Jackie, Masich also recited the names of each of the dive team members’ significant others, explaining that if not for this support that they receive at home, it would be a lot tougher to do this type of work. “And they’re very fortunate. Our team is very dedicated.”
Referring to him as his right-hand man on the department, Masich introduced Jeff Seyfried, who joined the TCFD in March 1997. As previously noted, Jeff, who is employed with the East Tawas Department of Public Works (DPW), also received a plaque earlier this year to commemorate his 25 years of service to the TCFD.
Next to stand was Dave Seyfried, who has been with the department since January 2000. With more than 50 years in the public service, Masich said that Dave is both a book of knowledge and a big asset to the community.
Aaron Hazen, who joined the TCFD in September 2019, is also among the department’s dive team crew, and works as a teacher at Tawas Area Schools.
Along with recently completing the fire academy, Kevin Hazen has also stepped up to serve on the dive team, and has been with the TCFD since September 2021.
Another member is Jerry Hemming, an employee of the Tawas City DPW, who joined the fire department in November 2010.
So is Mike Whiteman, a Frito-Lay driver, who has also been with the TCFD for more than a decade after he joined in December 2010.
Iosco County EMS Operations Manager Ray Bruning II is part of the dive team, as well, and has been a member of the TCFD since April 2014.
Flynn’s Landscaping employee Joel Humerickhouse, who joined the fire department in August 2020, also serves on the dive team.
TCFD member John Richards, who was unable to attend the meeting due to a training event, is part of the team too, and has been with the department since July 2017.
In other updates, Masich said that there have been a couple hiccups in terms of acquiring some of the remaining dive team equipment. As for the watercraft, “We have not been rejected yet.”
He said that a grant application was submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for this, and they’re still waiting on the results.
The two jet-skis which were going to be loaned to the team, have not arrived due to logistics and shipping issues. “So, we’re still in that no watercraft mode, but we’re in full service with Oscoda; if we have to we’ll go offshore to support them and we’ll go from there,” Masich said, referring to the Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD) Underwater Rescue & Recovery Team.
As reported, the TCFD and OTFD teams, as well as U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas, will provide mutual aid for one another as needed. Prior to Tawas City initiating its dive team, the OTFD was the only department in all of Iosco County which provided the underwater services.
As also shared in this publication, Masich reiterated to the council that there has been tremendous support from the community during the establishment of the dive team. The TCFD serves not only those in the city, but also in the townships of Tawas, Sherman and Alabaster. Whether through monetary or other contributions, those in the area have continued to express strong support.
Upon approving this program, for one, the Tawas City Council also dedicated funding to the endeavor, and Masich recognized their efforts, as well.
“Your endless support as a council is just remarkable and I appreciate that,” he said.
Councilman Ed Nagy shared that, as a former real estate agent in the community, he would often get questions about the types of schools in the area, but also plenty of inquiries about the police and fire protection. For new people coming in, they’re not familiar with this and it can make them leery.
But he said that these fears are curbed when the individuals can drive by and see the type of facility that exists with the fire hall, or check out the work they do through such means as social media. “And you are all to be congratulated on the reputation and the fine service that you’re giving,” he added. “Thank you very much.”
Another TCFD firefighter who attended the council meeting, but for a different reason, was Ray Bruning III.
Like some of the other first responders in the community, he’s managed to pull off an impressive hat trick, serving in the firefighting, law enforcement and emergency medical fields.
Introduced by Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, he said that Bruning III had just a few days left in his field training, before going out on his own as the newest TCPD officer.
Anticipated to occur this past Sunday, Aug. 21, this is also when the department officially entered around-the-clock, 24/7 service.
“Ray is the start to that and we’re very proud of him,” the chief remarked.
“I joined the fire department in high school, and fresh out of high school I went to EMT school,” said Bruning III, who was about 6 years old when his family to moved to the area.
“When I saw the job listing here, I knew it was the one for me,” he said of the officer position.
And, since completing the Police Academy earlier this year and wrapping up his training with the TCPD, he said it’s really affirmed that. He added that it’s been a great job so far, and he thinks it will be great continuing on.
Each of the council members applauded the police and fire personnel, expressing gratitude for their service and congratulating them on all of their accomplishments.