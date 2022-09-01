GOLF CART CONSIDERATION

GOLF CART CONSIDERATION – Tawas City officials have been contemplating allowing golf carts on city streets, with several conditions in place. When council members met earlier this month to consider adopting a resolution permitting this usage, they ended up tabling the matter until their Sept. 6 meeting. Pictured here during the latest discussion, from left, are Councilman Chuck Klenow, Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray, Councilman Mike Russo, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Nicole Jakobi and Mayor Ken Cook.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the Tawas City Council tabled any action regarding golf cart usage on the city streets until its Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

The motion – receiving a “no” vote from Mayor Ken Cook – was made by Councilman Ed Nagy, who requested further conversation before making a decision.

