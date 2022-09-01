TAWAS CITY – In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the Tawas City Council tabled any action regarding golf cart usage on the city streets until its Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.
The motion – receiving a “no” vote from Mayor Ken Cook – was made by Councilman Ed Nagy, who requested further conversation before making a decision.
As reported, a new resident sent a letter to officials, stating that he and his wife would welcome the ability to use their golf cart to run errands and visit other retired residents within the city limits.
The council initially discussed this on July 18 and City Manager Annge Horning said that if it’s something they want to allow, it wouldn’t require an ordinance; they would simply have to adopt a resolution. This way, they could try things out for a bit, determine how it’s working and consider anything they may want to change – including the option to revoke it completely – as the resolution can be revisited at any point.
Horning went over the golf cart request with Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz and they each agreed that, if approved, anybody using one on the city streets would have to register. This would require signing an acknowledgement that the driver is aware of the state laws pertaining to golf cart use, and will follow same.
Upon sharing their anticipated pros and cons, and posing questions to the chief on July 18, the council passed Cook’s motion for the resolution to be put on a future meeting agenda. So, when they met on Aug. 8, they were presented with a draft resolution to allow golf carts on Tawas City streets, along with a copy of the state law which regulates this use.
“If the Council approves the resolution, we will develop a registration form and purchase registration decals for golf carts,” Horning explained.
By law, they can’t charge a fee. Therefore, it would cost the city approximately $150 for 50 decals, which she said is fine as they don’t necessarily want to charge people. “We just want to make sure everybody knows the rules and is playing by the same rules.”
Incorporating language directly from the Michigan Compiled Law pertaining to golf carts, the following are among the items listed in the resolution that she and Klosowski-Lorenz prepared for the council’s consideration:
- A person shall not operate a golf cart on any street unless said operator is at least 16 years old and has a current license to operate a motor vehicle.
- The operator of a golf cart shall comply with the signal requirements of Section 648 of the Vehicle Code that apply to the operation of a vehicle.
- A person operating a golf cart upon a roadway shall ride as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable, exercising due care when passing a standing vehicle or one proceeding in the same direction.
- A golf cart shall not be operated at a speed to exceed 15 miles per hour [mph] and shall not be operated on a highway or street with a speed limit of more than 30 mph except to cross that highway or street.
- A golf cart shall not be operated on the streets of the city during the time periods from one half hour before sunset to one half hour after sunrise.
It is also stated that golf carts shall not be operated on any sidewalk or bike path.
Councilman Dave Lesinski said that one of his concerns is those at the south end of the city wouldn’t see much of a benefit.
Klosowski-Lorenz previously touched on this, saying there are a few locations that would miss out on the golf cart opportunity, Margo Street being one. These residents could travel along their own road but there’s really no connecting streets for them to get to many other places, since the carts can’t be taken on the US-23 highway.
Lesinski shared that in the last couple weeks, he witnessed somebody drive a golf cart down the pathway, over the bridge by Gateway Park, cross US-23 and go down a ways to enter the park. He then also watched somebody drive a four-wheeler on the pathway.
Along with a person on a golf cart beating him to US-23 while Lesinski was driving in East Tawas recently, he said that he also observed a man using a motorized scooter on US-23 in Tawas City. According to Lesinski, the man was screaming at the cars for getting too close, but there was nowhere else for the vehicles to go and they couldn’t get around him.
“We’ve got a great police department and I don’t want them wasting their time,” Lesinski added, saying that he thinks they’ve got better things to do and he doesn’t want to add to a problem.
He also questioned what will happen the first time a golf cart gets hit by a car and someone is injured or killed. “I don’t want that on my conscience.”
Lesinski remarked that Tawas City isn’t a resort town. “We’re not set up like Sand Lake,” he said, referencing an area where many people use golf carts to get around. “We’re a municipality.”
If this is allowed, which he personally doesn’t see a need for, he said he doesn’t expect a big influx and would be shocked if there were five or six people using golf carts. “But it’s just the one time somebody gets killed or hurt; I’m not comfortable with it.”
Like Lesinski, Nagy and other council members also feel that adopting the resolution doesn’t mean there will be a flood of people running out to buy golf carts. However, Nagy said that he wants to have a stronger document in place, with more regulations than the current draft. “So at this time, I would not be in favor of this edition of the resolution.”
He looked at information from several different communities which allow golf carts, and noted that Tawas City’s proposed resolution doesn’t contain some of the regulations that exist elsewhere.
Nagy said that it also doesn’t list certain items from the Michigan Vehicle Code excerpt which was used to help create the resolution, such as those related to seat belts, horns and windshields.
But Horning said that these are items which the city may require a golf cart registered in its jurisdiction to follow. They’re not mandated by law, but are optional if the city wants to require them.
Klosowski-Lorenz said that he and Horning also looked at several other golf cart resolutions, when formulating the document for Tawas City. They went over this at length, drafting it back and forth. “So there was a lot of time put into it. It wasn’t just a copy and paste, I assure you that.”
He also advised that some golf cart communities have different structures. “Our streets our 25 [mph],” for example. But other areas may have 45 mph zones and, in those cases, it would warrant more strict safety precautions.
When Nagy mentioned a portion of Fifth Avenue that’s posted 35 mph, Klosowski-Lorenz said that per the law, golf carts would be prohibited on that section anyway, because of the speed limit.
As for additional equipment, he said his fear is that increasing the number of requirements may also mean an increase in liability. “Now I’m looking for all of those things. If we require seat belts and somebody’s in an accident and they don’t have their seat belts, are we going to be looked at because we didn’t enforce the fact that they had to have seat belts?”
He said that in years past, the Secretary of State allowed police officers to legalize golf carts. But some people would buy all the necessary equipment, put it on their golf cart and have an officer sign off on it – only to turn around, remove everything and then give the equipment to somebody else with a cart that didn’t comply, so that this person could also get their machine legalized.
Further he said he’d rather the TCPD not be responsible for golf cart safety inspections. With some of the additional items they could opt to enforce for example, “It’s not just ‘a’ windshield, it’s a DOT [Department of Transportation]-approved windshield, it’s DOT-approved tires. None of us are equipped to do those inspections, especially roadside.”
And once they do, he went on, “I feel like we’d be responsible at that point to say that their golf cart matches that level of safety. And that’s not something I’d like to put on our officers.”
Klosowski-Lorenz added that some windshields can be more dangerous than not having one at all. “If you have one that’s pure glass, it can hurt somebody. That’s why there’s DOT requirements.” He would prefer that the TCPD not be the ones to say what type is good, what isn’t or what may even have a counterfeit DOT sticker.
Related to this, while he appreciates the comments about not wanting to burden the TCPD, he said that it would be more taxing on the department to have additional equipment mandates. “You look in Sand Lake and nobody has all this required equipment.”
Having been an officer in Iosco County for 12 years, and spending much of that time working in Sand Lake, he noted that he has witnessed occasions of reckless drivers and children operating golf carts. “But we have not had a problem, per say, when it comes to accidents or major violations. And that’s a very golf cart heavy community.”
He also pointed out that the machines go about 12 mph. “I’m not too concerned.”
Klosowski-Lorenz owns a golf cart and he shared that, to him, it’s more of a leisurely experience that’s no different than allowing a bicycle to be ridden. It’s just another activity option for residents, there’s an enjoyment that comes with it and he feels that it may even open the city up to people who want to move to the community, because of that benefit.
In reference to Lesinski’s account of seeing the misuse of four-wheelers, the chief said that this is illegal, yet some people still do it anyway. “It’s just like any other law; the violators are going to be the violators.”
But with a golf cart resolution, at least the police can stop and educate people; they will be registered with the city so that the owner and who is responsible for the cart is known; the state laws and regulations will be provided to registrants; and the TCPD will keep a very strict tally on it. For example, violations make the golf carts subject to being towed.
Given that the resolution can be updated or rescinded, he said that if the city finds there are problems, they can go back and consider adding some of the items noted by Nagy. “But let’s see if it’s a problem first.”
Since the last meeting, Klosowski-Lorenz said that he’s heard from several residents who like this idea, as an option to get to their jobs. “They don’t have to buy a second car; they can take their golf cart to work.”
Cook has also mentioned this, saying that with the price of gas, he can see the benefit for those who may want to take their cart to the local grocery store, pharmacy or even their place of employment.
This isn’t the first time residents have asked if they can have golf carts, Klosowski-Lorenz has said. And it seems to be more of those from the retirement community, who are wanting to use them as an ease for going to area businesses, which he also sees as a pro for the local establishments.
With the TCPD being fully staffed – and also set to go to 24/7 coverage as of Aug. 21 – the chief thinks that this is something which would be very manageable. “We’re already out there patrolling, we’re already out there talking to the community.”
Nagy maintained that he would be more likely to consider the resolution if it included more of the items listed as optional in the law, such as those pertaining to a stop lamp, windshield, horn and so on. And while it may seem like a lot of specifics being asked of the drivers, he said that there’s a safety hazard to consider when these carts are going to be on the roads.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said he doesn’t have a problem instituting this on a trial type basis, to see how it works. His biggest concern isn’t so much with the golf carts, but with the other vehicles. For example, a person in a car will obviously come up a lot faster on a golf cart going 12 mph, so he wondered about their ability to see something with a smaller footprint, recognize the speed differential and react timely/accordingly.
“I’m uncomfortable with moving ahead with the present resolution, without additions to it,” Nagy affirmed.
“I think that’s their decision to be made, honestly,” said Councilman Mike Russo, who believes it’s incumbent upon the operator if they feel the need to have a seat belt or a horn or a windshield. “To overlay some of these other options to create a mandatory field of things that we have to have in there, I’m not for that.”
When Nagy questioned the usage of cell phones on golf carts, Klosowski-Lorenz said that operators would also be required to adhere to the motor vehicle code. “So they still have to follow the laws of the road.” And by having the golf carts registered, it helps assure that people are following the rules. “If they’re not, we’ll revoke their permit and at that point it’s now an illegal vehicle on the road. So we have ways to combat somebody violating the order.”
Nagy said he would like those ways to be established prior to the use of golf carts, rather than start it and then wait for accidents or some other difficulty to occur.
“Part of that form they sign lays out all of those rules and gives them an excerpt of the state law that they have to follow,” the chief reiterated. “So they’re given that at the time that they request a permit from the city.”
Horning said they must sign an acknowledgment that they’ve received it and will follow it, as well.