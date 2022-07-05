EAST TAWAS – New activities, a return of a 5k race and a change for the car cruise highlights the 2022 Tawas Bay Summerfest, which marks its 15th rendition in the Tawases this weekend.
Summerfest starts on Friday, July 8 with new events at Tawas City’s Shoreline Park. Those events include Bouncy Houses from noon to 8 p.m., a Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 9 p.m. and live music with FLiPSiDE is set for 6 to 10 p.m.
Activities start on Saturday with the return of the 5k run and walk. Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce and Tawas Wellness Warriors are sponsoring the “Light Up the Bay 5k Run & Walk. Representatives with the two groups said they are excited to partner to bring back the 5k race and walk after a two-year hiatus.The event begins at 9 a.m. along the second block of Newman Street in downtown East Tawas. Race day check-in will be held from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Tawas are Independence Day fireworks display.
There has been a change this year for the Car Cruise, which takes to the streets at 6 p.m., with line-up from 5 to 6 p.m. at Dean Arbour Ford along M-55, Tawas City.
Here’s the route for this year’s Summerfest Car Cruise: Exit Dean Arbour Ford, across to Victoria Lane, right onto Victoria Lane, right into Lakeview Manor, left onto Fifth Avenue, left onto North Street, right onto Third Avenue, left onto Whittemore Street, left onto US-23 North, right onto Tawas Beach Road, through Tawas Point State Park, exit onto Tawas Beach Road, go straight through light onto Elliott Blvd., left onto Lincoln Street, right onto Wadsworth Street, left onto Airport Road, right onto North Tawas Lake Road, through Tawas Village, right onto North Tawas Lake Road, left on Warren Avenue, straight onto Maple Drive, left onto West Tawas Lake Road, and right onto Newman Street.
A Street Dance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Newman Street featuring No Baloney.
Summerfest wraps up on Sunday, July 10 with a Breakfast Fly-In at the Iosco County Airport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The popular Car Show on Newman Street starts at 8 a.m. and concludes with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit tawassummerfest.com.