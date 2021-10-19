TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Director of Technology Tony Huizar took center stage at the Board of Education meeting on Oct. 11 to present the district’s new website to the panel during the positive highlights segment of the session.
Huizar praised Media Center Specialist Mary Miller, who will serve as the main curator for the website, for her work on the project, which Huizar said was the culmination of one and one-half years of research and development.
Huizar noted that the website kept the same main path layout as the previous website, with each school in the district represented separately within the site. He pointed to a “great search feature at the top of the home page,” as well as a calendar feature which can be subscribed to for mobile telephone applications. Huizar also mentioned that the new website has “a nice view on phones,” and that the web hosting company used by the district is showcasing the TAS website in their efforts to attract new business from other school districts.
At the same meeting, Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur announced that Tawas has been accepted by the Northern Michigan Soccer League for competition beginning in the fall of 2022. Mejeur also reported that the football team has been moved down into a division where they will compete against Elk Rapids, Kalkaska, Mancelona, Charlevoix, and Boyne City next year. He added that there will be three cross-over games on the schedule, including one against traditional rival Oscoda, and felt that this would be a more competitive situation for the program.
Mejeur’s recommended slate of coaches for winter sports was unanimously approved by the Board. Todd Kaems will coach the boys’ varsity basketball team, while Chase Blackmore will coach the boys’ junior varsity basketball squad. The eighth grade boys’ basketball coaching position remains open.
The girls’ JV basketball team will be coached by Gordon Wallace, while Kelli King will lead the varsity cheer team, and Carol Elowsky will add middle school volleyball coaching to her duties.
Non-paid coaching positions will be filled by Kim Miller (girls’ bowling), Allen Miller (boys’ bowling), and Mel Rettell (hockey).
With Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz abstaining, the board approved without opposition a request from Band Director Branden Jerashen for a fine arts trip to Chicago in May of 2022. Jerashen’s original request in August was tabled by the board so that a second bid for the trip could be obtained.
The approved trip will be arranged through Bennett Travel, and will feature visits to the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago 360 in the Hancock Tower, the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, the Blue Man Group show, the Magnificent Mile, and the Navy Pier. The cost per participant will be based on the number of participants in the tour.
The board unanimously approved a request for an unpaid leave of absence from cook’s helper Cheryl Whitford through the end of the school year due to medical issues.
Following the regular meeting, the board went into a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.