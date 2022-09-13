CREATING SPACE

CREATING SPACE – Downes points to the extension of Flight street and modification of Taxiway E to make room for more businesses and jobs.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

OSCODA – When it was first proposed, the idea of a space port had many Oscoda residents and officials excited.

In April of 2019, representatives from the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) visited the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport on a speculative trip to determine whether it was suitable as a horizontal launch site.

