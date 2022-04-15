MIKADO — In her mid-60s, Cheryl Miller is poised to become a YouTube star thanks to a woodburning kitchen stove and her grandson Braylon. Her Granny’s Old Stove Cooking channel is ready to be launched any day. The channel will feature a weekly recipe and will include information about what types of firewood and cookware to use with the 1930s range. A recent Facebook post of her cooking on her range garnered 1,200 views.
The Millers have owned The Home Comfort Range, made by the Wrought Iron Range Company in St. Louis, for the past 10 years. They received it as a gift from a friend and originally planned to use it in their cabin, but once it was in the house it was there to stay. Initially the stove was a novelty item that they used a couple of times per year to make pizza. For the past two years Cheryl has been using the range two to three times per week since she retired and the COVID-19 pandemic started, both of which happened at the same time.
In addition to the stovetop and the oven, the range includes two warming areas where dishes can be kept so that food is served on a warm plate, an area where the firewood is burned, a drawer for removing ashes, storage and an area where water is heated. Although the Millers have a modern kitchen, in the 1930s the warmed water was used to wash dishes.
The range was originally built in the 1860s and was available for purchase through a door-to-door salesman.
On the day this reporter visited with the Millers, they were preparing a rabbit stew with a rabbit that Braylon had caught the day before in one of their traps. Braylon proudly reported that he had used a combination of corn, apple and birdseed to lure the rabbit into the box trap.
The rabbit stew and accompanying pans of golden-brown cornbread, were made using the 1930s cookbook that originally came with the range but that the Millers did not have until recently. The cornbread recipe included the use of bear fat that the Millers had obtained from friends. The bear fat is also used to condition the cast iron pans that the Millers use on the stove.
The cookbook, recently obtained through Walmart, was written in the 1930s and is divided into two sections. The first section details technical information about the stove, shows how the stove evolved since the 1860s, and even tells the owner how to build a chimney for the stove. The second part of the cookbook includes a variety of recipes. Jim noted that the cookbook provides helpful information for men such as men should be helping with the meal preparation to improve the quality.
Jim is the early riser and starts the day with lighting the stove, brewing coffee and making eggs using a cast iron pan. He enjoys listening to the snap and crackle of the fire and the clanging sound the iron makes as the stove gets hot. Jim spoke with enthusiasm about the eggs sliding around and easily out of the pan. However, he can always tell when someone has been using his pans (usually one of his sons) because they become sticky from cooking food with sugars in them, and then he has to start the conditioning process over again.
Braylon, who was staying with his grandparents for spring break, and Jim both agreed that pizza is their favorite meal to prepare in the oven. Cheryl didn’t share her favorite but said that she had burned a number of pizzas in the oven. Jim said they were still delicious, burned or not.
Maintaining a steady temperature in the oven is key to a quality dish. The range requires a watchful eye as the wood burns very quickly. Pine and poplar are used to start the fire and then oak is used to maintain a steady burn and temperature. There is very little oak on their property and it has become more difficult to obtain oak with the oak wilt in the area. Jim said a friend had lost several trees due to the fungus that eventually leads to the death of the tree.
As the rabbit stew gently bubbled on the stove, the Millers shared some of their personal history and their philosophy regarding life.
The Millers met when they were both attending Port Huron Central High School in the 1970s. Cheryl, two years younger than Jim, walked into an English class wearing a turquoise and maroon sweater and had long flowing brown hair. Jim, who had previously failed the class, said he was immediately smitten. He graduated in 1972, Cheryl graduated two years later and they married in 1976.
After working in a music store and as a professional musician for a number of years, Jim became interested in wilderness camping and other activities in 1987 while on a camping trip.
In 1994 the Millers relocated to Mikado where they have lived since. They have made numerous improvements, which their grandson refers to as “upgrades” to their 20-acre property that backs up to a national forest, including renovations to the house, building a log cabin complete with a composting toilet, a stylish outhouse (part of a friendly competition), and a sauna. Two truckloads of sand were brought in to add a beach to their pond. The pond includes a fountain made with PVC pipe and a sump pump.
Their most recent project is adding a Zen Garden with a wide variety of plants that Cheryl planted in the fall. She is excited to see what will pop up in the spring.
While Jim taught wilderness classes and camps for children, youth and adults from Michigan to Alaska, Cheryl was the steady earner working as a server at Wiltse’s for 25 years. Jim taught camp participants about edible plants, how to cook over a fire and how to make baskets. Although he considers himself retired, Jim still helps out at the Alcona Middle School and High School a couple of days per week.
Over the years their lifestyle goal has been to become self-sufficient. While they don’t live in fear, having lived through a pandemic and power outages, they want to be prepared. They have an artesian well, their cookstove, multiple woodburning stoves, an outhouse, composting toilet and a variety of power sources including electric, propane and solar. They raise chickens for eggs and meat and also know how to trap and hunt rabbits and squirrels on their property. They both said that their lifestyle, “learning the old ways” requires patience.
Cheryl is very proud of her collection of cookware. She has a flour sifter from years ago and says her apple crisp tastes much better coming out of her apple shaped dish. “I get all excited for food to come out of beautiful cookware,” she added.
Two of their three children, their two sons, have embraced their lifestyle and enjoy visiting on a regular basis. Their daughter lives in Florida. Friends and family are invited for holidays and parties that are held outside or at the cabin. The Millers were hoping that one of their children would buy the house and they could move to the cozy log cabin, but as of now, that hasn’t happened. Cheryl referred to the cabin as her “happy place” where she stays up all night with her grandson. The Millers recently bought a Montgomery Ward cookstove for $50 for the cabin.