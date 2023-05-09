TAWAS CITY – Voters within Iosco County approved three separate millage requests during the May 2 special election.
County-wide, voters approved the Iosco County Separate Tax Limitation Proposal by just 60 votes, 2,067 to 2,007.
TAWAS CITY – Voters within Iosco County approved three separate millage requests during the May 2 special election.
County-wide, voters approved the Iosco County Separate Tax Limitation Proposal by just 60 votes, 2,067 to 2,007.
Broken down, the approved request is County of Iosco, at 5.5 mills; townships, 1.0 mill; and ISD, .25 mills; for a total of 6.75 mills.
As previously reported, according to the county website, 8.75 mills total can be allocated between the county, townships and ISD by the tax allocation board, if they deem appropriate. Currently, 5.75 are authorized – 4.5 mills to the county, 1.0 mill to general law townships and .25 mills to the ISD. As explained on the website, this leaves three unallocated mills which could be levied, and the county requested one additional mill of the three available.
It is also noted that Iosco County’s current 4.5 mills is rolled back to 3.9105 mills, while the state average is 5.71. The county requested an additional mill, for a total of 5.5 mills, which takes effect in 2024.
The plan is to levy just 5.2 mills in the first year. The remaining .3 mills will be used in subsequent years, if needed, to offset future Headlee rollbacks – which is a state statute that reduces the county’s millage rates when annual growth on a property is greater than inflation.
The information from Iosco County also reads that the only effect on general law townships and the ISD, is that it resets Headlee for the first year, and future rollbacks are prospective.
Also approved was Tawas Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal by a vote of 1,217 to 655. The district asked voters to approve a 10-year extension of property taxes assessed to all property, except principal residence – homestead property – and other property exempted by law. Tawas Area Schools, beginning in 2024, will collect approximately $5,006,140 for the 2024-25 school year.
Funds received from the non-homestead millage supports approximately 32 percent of the district’s annual operating budget to pay for the day-to-day operation of the school district.
Lastly, voters in Sherman Township approved a fire protection millage by just two votes, 30-28. Specifically, the township asked residents to exceed the 15 mill tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes be increased by 1.25 mills for fire protection. The levy is for a period of four years, 2023 to 2026, inclusive, on all real and personal property within the township.
In all, just 17.97 percent, or 4,199 of Iosco’s 23,361 registered voters, cast ballots during the May 2 special election.
