TAWAS CITY – On a rating scale of 1-5, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning received an overall score of 4.01 during her latest performance evaluation, as determined by council members.
This indicates that she exceeds expectations, as a rating of one is defined as unacceptable; two, needs improvement; three, meets expectations; four, exceeds expectations; and five, outstanding.
The review period was from Feb. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022, and this is now the third year in a row that Horning’s score has increased from the prior assessment. Her overall performance rating in 2019 was 3.6; in 2020 it jumped to 3.68; and in 2021 she received a score of 3.91, all of which were also on a scale of up to five.
The 2022 evaluation was on the agenda of the March 21 council meeting and officials voted 6-0 to accept the 4.01 score. Absent was Councilman Mike Russo.
Horning said she would like to go into closed session to review the results with the full council, as allowed in Section 8 (1) (a) of the Open Meetings Act. They did so, and were in closed session for about 15 minutes before resuming their regular meeting and accepted the evaluation score.
The seven council representatives had an opportunity to give their own individual rating of the city manager – from which the overall average score was obtained – and also answer a few questions about Horning’s performance in the past year.
When asked about the strengths of the city manager as a leader, Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray stated that Horning is very results oriented and balances a broad range of managerial, project management, people management and fiscal responsibilities.
“She has a vast knowledge base of our City history and forms positive relationships with Council, department heads, employees and citizens,” replied Councilwoman Jackie Masich.
Councilman David Lesinski commended Horning for her knowledge in such areas as budgets, understanding how to obtain/where to look for grants and operating the city according to its charter, as well as state regulations.
The council was also asked for their take on the areas in which Horning would most benefit from additional development of skills or knowledge.
To this, Councilman Charles Klenow said he would like Horning to undergo some training in marketing, to be better informed on how to build the image of Tawas City outside the city boundaries. “This is not a shortcoming, rather a new opportunity, in my opinion to help our city grow.”
For Councilman Ed Nagy’s input, he wrote that he would like to see the city manager consider the long range vision of Tawas City with consideration on projects involving East Tawas as one community that may not be done by either city alone.
Each council member was able to give an overall assessment of Horning, as well.
Russo stated that, similar to comments in past evaluations, it is his opinion that the city manager has always presented herself in a professional manner during interactions with council members, city employees and the public. “Her institutional knowledge of both Tawas and East Tawas in governmental issues serves her and our Council well. She remains an asset to our local government and the community.”
Other feedback included that from McMurray, who wrote that Horning has done an exceptional job as city manager and has effectively balanced priorities and achieved strong results for the benefit of the constituents.
Klenow said that Horning is a very valuable asset to the city. “I often find myself comparing her to other city managers I have known and believe she’s the best choice for this position. I believe she has [the] best interest of residents, staff, police, fire and council in mind as she performs her job as City Manager.”
Horning, who also serves as the city zoning administrator, is an alternate on the Tawas Utilities Authority Board, E9-1-1 Advisory Board and Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority, among other duties. As previously reported, she was hired as the manager of Tawas City in February 2015, after being selected from a pool of 16 other applicants.