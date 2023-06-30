PLAINFIELD Twp. – The Quad County Childcare Coalition met for the second time on Thursday, June 15.
The second quarter meeting was held at Eagle Pointe Plaza in Hale and was attended by parents, childcare providers, elected officials, representatives from Michigan Works! and Develop Iosco.
As previously reported, Develop Iosco (DI) received a $150,000 planning grant from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation (ECIC). DI President Gloria Brooks shared that an additional $50,000 had been received from ECIC to conduct interviews with parents, employers and childcare providers. With the additional funding, DI is able to pay participants $250 for completing a 30-minute interview.
Parents of childcare aged children, employers and childcare providers are all encouraged to participate in an interview. A total of 150 interviews will be conducted. As a first step, interested individuals can e-mail info@develop-iosco.org to express interest in participating.
Shannon McKinstry, a quality improvement consultant who is working with Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA), provided an update on surveys that have been completed by parents, employers and childcare providers. McKinstry will be conducting the interviews to collect additional data about the regional childcare needs. McKinstry is working with Melissa Chambers, a regional planner with the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG).
Attendees discussed the childcare subsidy, which they said is under utilized. Representatives from Michigan Works! provided updates on the childcare apprenticeship program and other childcare grants received in the region.
Attendees also discussed the need for nontraditional childcare options such as evening care, weekend care and care for sick children.
Developer Pam Loveless joined the meeting via Zoom to provide an update progress being made towards opening two daycare centers in the Wurtsmith District on the former base. Loveless reported that both buildings where she plans to house childcare centers, had just gone through fire inspections. Once open the new centers would accommodate approximately 100 children each.
Loveless recently signed a lease for a building located at 4001 E. Arrow Street, on the former base, where she plans to house one of the centers. The building, that was previously used for instruction, has been closed for 30 years.
Loveless plans to have the first childcare center open by Oct. 1, but the date is dependent on obtaining a childcare center license from the state.
Loveless recently formed a nonprofit organization, PKL Cares, that will be managing the daycare centers. She is currently taking names for a waitlist. Parents can get their child(ren) on the wait list by contacting Loveless at pklcareschildcare@gmail.com.
Attendees reported that the Baptist Church in Whittemore has interest in housing a childcare center and that there is a childcare provider who is considering expanding to Baldwin Township.
The next quarterly Childcare Coalition Meeting will be held on Sept. 14 at the Warrior Pavilion in Oscoda.