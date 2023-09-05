OSCODA – Develop Iosco (DI) is inviting problem solvers, business owners, civic leaders and community members interested in economic development to attend its upcoming third quarter community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14.
DI’s Quarterly meetings rotate from townships within Iosco County and feature important business topics and interactive work groups. The Sept. 14 meeting will be hosted by the Charter Township of Oscoda at the Warrior Pavilion, located at 6288 F-41, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Participants have the option of attending either virtually or in person. The link to RSVP is on the DI website at www.develop-iosco.org/community-meetings. Please RSVP by Friday, Sept. 8.
The meeting highlights of speakers and topics are as follows:
• Brenda McNeill, property & administrative manager at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority, will share information about new initiatives at OWAA that impact growth in Oscoda and the surrounding communities.
• Christopher Martin, the new director of Business Services & Economic Development for Iosco County, will share his vision for Iosco County and his experiences that led him to be unanimously selected by Develop Iosco and Michigan Works! Region 7B to serve in this new collaborative role between the two organizations.
• Richard L. Douglass, co-principal investigator from the Rural Healthcare Group, will discuss a new research project “Assessment of Need for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation for Underserved, Vulnerable Aging Residents of Iosco County, Michigan” with the Central Michigan University School of Medicine, Region 9 Area Agency on Aging, and Northeast Michigan Community Services Agency (NEMCSA). Hear about the “why” behind the upcoming research project related to the urgent need for non-emergency medical transportation in our community. Significant economic development opportunities tied to this issue are anticipated.
• Chris Scharrer, DCS Technology Design consultant for Iosco County, will provide an update about the High-Speed Internet Expansion project to increase access to unserved and underserved residents through the recent ROBIN grant with Point Broadband.
• Gloria Brooks, president of DI and Co-Chair of the Quad Counties Childcare Coalition, will provide an update about the Coalition’s work during the past six months to identify the barriers delaying access to childcare in Iosco, Arenac, Alcona and Ogemaw counties. This update is a preliminary report ahead of the final findings expected to be released in November 2023.
DI is a 501(c)3 nonprofit volunteer organization serving as a convener and facilitator for economic development activities within Iosco County related to business development. As an economic development organization, DI promotes Iosco County as a place for business growth to improve the quality of life for current and new residents.
For additional information about Develop Iosco and its initiatives, please visit the DI website at www.develop-iosco.org. You can also follow DI on Facebook and LinkedIn.