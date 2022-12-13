EAST TAWAS – At its regular Dec. 5 meeting, the East Tawas City Council approved Ordinance Number 359 regarding short-term rentals, with a vote of five to two. Councilmembers Molly Collier and Joseph Kolts voted no. Motion was made by Councilmember Lisa Bolen, with support from Councilmember Dave Leslie.
“It seems to me that people think this is for the entire city. This is for the residential area,“ Leslie commented before the vote was taken.
The City’s current ordinance does not allow short-term rentals within single family residential zoning districts, however, according to the review of online advertising by Deputy Clerk/Utilities Billing Clerk and Zoning Administrator Stephanie Loew, there are several properties being used as short-term rentals within these districts.
Ordinance 359 permits and regulates STRs. The ordinance allows 30 properties within the single-family residential zoning districts to be STRs. Permits will cost $500 per year and be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The ordinance allows STRs outside of the specified residential districts. According to the ordinance, there is no cost or maximum limit for STRs within the Central Business District (2nd floor or above), Waterfront District, or Highway Service Commercial District.
The outcome of the vote on the proposed zoning ordinance amendments for the STRs was the same, with Collier and Kolts voting no. Motion by Councilmember Blinda Baker, support from Councilmember Lisa Bolen.
The council also took the following actions:
• Voted unanimously to support the claims and accounts. Motion by Leslie, support from Councilmember Mike Mooney.
• Postponed action on a request to purchase City property from Jeff Daoust. Daoust wants to purchase the City owned lots in the subdivision adjacent to his property near the north end of Wadsworth Street. City Manager Brent Barringer recommended including the lots in the upcoming evaluation of City owned property. Mayor Bruce Bolen set up a property committee that included himself, Leslie and Lisa Bolen.
• Unanimously passed the 2023 Resolution for Property Exemption. This is an annual resolution is required by the State of Michigan for federal poverty guidelines and changes to the principal residence annual allowable income. Motion by Baker, support from Lisa Bolen.