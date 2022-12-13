EAST TAWAS – At its regular Dec. 5 meeting, the East Tawas City Council approved Ordinance Number 359 regarding short-term rentals, with a vote of five to two. Councilmembers Molly Collier and Joseph Kolts voted no. Motion was made by Councilmember Lisa Bolen, with support from Councilmember Dave Leslie.

“It seems to me that people think this is for the entire city. This is for the residential area,“ Leslie commented before the vote was taken.

