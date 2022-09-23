OSCODA – AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) celebrated 50 years as the area’s local Audubon Society and as a chapter of Michigan Audubon.

The group, which is centered on the hobby of birding, does many things in Iosco County, including educating the public on avian wildlife, and conducting conservation efforts across the county, held a celebration dinner, Friday, at the Tawas United Methodist Church. The dinner featured memories of the society’s 50 years in existence and service, presentations, demonstrations, and other activities.

