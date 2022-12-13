EAST TAWAS – East Tawas City councilmembers and staff provided updates at the council’s regular Dec. 5 meeting. Clerk and Treasurer Julie Potts reported that the City had been chosen for a recount on Proposal 3. She will be transporting the ballots downstate later this week for a manual recount.
Police Chief Frank Anthony reported that things had been “pretty slow.” A new officer will be starting with the force later in the month and will be introduced to councilmembers at the Dec. 19 meeting.
Fire Chief Bill Deckett reported on training the department had received on how to rescue farmers who are trapped in their grain silo. He also described a new natural gas detection device. He said that he was surprised to learn about the number of natural gas explosions in Michigan. In Flint 17 houses were impacted by a natural gas explosion.
Deckett also discussed the danger from carbon monoxide, which he described as “always a danger.” Deckett reported that Airbnb was being sued by the families of three tourists who died in late October in Mexico City. The three vacationers died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the result of a broken water heater. Deckett said he was glad the City was regulating Airbnb short term rentals.
Park Manager Eric Braun reported that due to the mild weather all of the fall cleanup had been completed and all of the snow and sand fences have gone up. One storage lot is available at the campground and there are currently 10 winter campers.
City Manager Brent Barringer reported that the tree lighting went great and that there was a good turnout for the event. He commented that the grounds crew was great this year. Future plans include composting of leaves and sticks to create topsoil.
Councilmember Dave Leslie reported that the Tawas Utility Authority would be meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.