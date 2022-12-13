EAST TAWAS – East Tawas City councilmembers and staff provided updates at the council’s regular Dec. 5 meeting. Clerk and Treasurer Julie Potts reported that the City had been chosen for a recount on Proposal 3. She will be transporting the ballots downstate later this week for a manual recount.

Police Chief Frank Anthony reported that things had been “pretty slow.” A new officer will be starting with the force later in the month and will be introduced to councilmembers at the Dec. 19 meeting.

