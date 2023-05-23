EAST TAWAS – Iosco County has a plethora of programs and services dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans who have served their country honorably. However, it can be difficult for an individual to track down all of the information on their own and many may not know just what benefits they are eligible to receive.

The Veterans Benefit Fair was created in order to remedy this by bringing all of the available resources and knowledge into one room for a “one-stop shopping” experience that makes it easy for veterans to learn about everything the organizations within the county offer.

