- The following is the first of a two-part story on the latest happenings with yellow perch (YP) and walleye in Saginaw Bay/Lake Huron. This article focuses mainly on the walleye data, and next week’s story will emphasize the YP research.
EAST TAWAS – Whether you’re an avid angler, charter fishing fan or simply enjoy casually casting a line once in a while, the annual Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops appeal to those of all interests.
Throughout the month of April, several such events – which are free to all participants – were held online. The programs are organized by Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University-Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local fishery organizations.
Along with the Lake Huron offshore fisheries, and the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River workshops, organizers also hosted the “Saginaw Bay (Lake Huron) Fisheries Session,” on April 12, as part of the 2022 series.
Iosco County is home to a number of residents and host to plenty of visitors who count fishing as a beloved pastime. So, with Saginaw Bay adjoining Tawas Bay, the data shared on April 12 was also noteworthy to local anglers.
Dave Fielder, DNR Fisheries Research, was among those who provided updates on the Saginaw Bay walleye and YP.
To paint a picture of how things are trending for these species, experts draw upon a variety of sources, including the annual fish community survey. This incorporates data from both the trawling activities that date back to 1970, and the gillnetting which has gone on since 1989. Researchers utilize results from commercial reporting, the yearly walleye jaw-tagging study and the DNR creel survey, as well. The latter, which also entails flights over the bay to count boats, involves clerks interviewing people at the end of a fishing trip to find out what they caught. “And we get estimates of harvest and effort from that,” Fielder explained.
He began with a look at walleye recruitment, which is a measure of how many new fish are joining the population. This can typically be a reflection of how much reproduction has been going on, or the survival of the fish from when the DNR was still stocking walleye.
Fielder showed a graph of the average trawling catch rate for age zero walleye, which are the young of year (YoY) fish, and said that for a long time, that value wasn’t very great. The percentages on the top of each of the bars in the graph represent the contribution of hatchery fish to that particular year class. “And you can see we were dependent on stocking up until 2003 when, suddenly, reproduction soared and the percentages of hatchery contributions declined greatly. So we knew this was mostly natural reproduction.”
What occurred in 2003, were all of the food web changes that played out in Lake Huron. Most notable was the virtual disappearance alewives, which are a predator and competitor on walleye fry. Therefore, in their absence, walleye reproduce much better.
“So this was a real breakthrough in terms of progress towards recovery,” Fielder said. Based on a previous recovery plan, the idea was to discontinue walleye fingerling stocking once there were three or more years that were less than 50 percent. “So that first came in 2006, and we haven’t stocked since.”
In other words, the current population of walleye in Saginaw Bay is likely entirely wild/naturally reproduced now.
Fielder said there appears to be a pattern where there are three stronger year classes and then a weaker year class, followed by three strong, one weak and so on. The belief is that this is a natural cycle the population is going through, with self-adjustments, in order to maintain itself.
He is often asked about any effects from the 2020 dam failures on the Tittabawassee River. The number of YoY measured in the trawl catch rate was indeed down after this. But, considering the periodicity mentioned above, that was predicted.
“Then this past fall, 2021, the age zeroes were much stronger; in fact, our third highest level,” he said. “So I don’t really see any evidence here that the dam failure had any particular detrimental effect on our walleye reproduction.”
Fielder then discussed the average catch per unit effort (CPUE) of yearling, or 1-year-old, walleye from the gillnet collections. Those gathered in 2021 were the 2020 year class, which is when the dams failed. As with the age zeroes, the yearlings were also about the third highest measured.
So, he said, they’re now looking at a scenario in which they believe that year class is actually a very strong one. Of course it’s reflective of more reproduction than just what’s going on in the river, “but I think we’re in good shape in that regard. But what this tells us, is that we have some young walleyes coming up in the system.”
Another measure of recruitment, specifically age 2 walleye, is estimated through the statistical catch at age (SCAA) model. According to the most recent data, recruitment of these fish has been down the last couple years. But Fielder believes that the numbers will start climbing up, from those stronger periods of reproduction.
“So we can put these all together and kind of see that periodicity that I was talking about,” he said, when comparing the graphs of the three age groups. “And I think that our recruitment will prove to be strong here in the near future.”
The DNR defines recovery a couple different ways and, when writing such a plan for walleye, perhaps the most important metric looked at was the growth rate of the fish. “And they’re growing very fast,” Fielder said.
A target of roughly 16½ inches was established, as was a recovery zone where, once growth declined into that area, researchers knew that the number of walleye was becoming great enough that their growth was slowing down. “And that was an indication that they were coming up to carrying capacity,” Fielder said.
It’s not that they want slower growing walleye, they just want more of them. And this metric allows the DNR to measure how many walleye there are, relative to the available prey base and the population. One way to think of it, is that there is a higher prey to walleye ratio – less walleye if the growth rate is high, and more walleye if the growth rate is down.
“So we said once we had three out of five years that were at or below this target level, then we’ve reached recovery,” Fielder noted. “So we formally did that in 2009.”
This is creeping back up and data indicates that things are right at, or even starting to exceed, the recovery zone. “So this is something that bears watching,” Fielder continued. If one year is up high, he’s not too concerned. But this could be reflective of that lower recruitment which went on for a while. “And if recruitment is coming up the way I predict, I think this is going to start to go back down again.”
While talking about trends in walleye abundance, he displayed a graph depicting all ages and including measurements from the netting survey, plus the creel/recreational fishery survey. The average catch rate in the fall gillnet collections shows that the most recent measure in 2021 is the highest since 1994. When this is overlaid with some creel survey statistics, peaks and valleys in angler catch rate can be seen. Essentially, the higher the catch rate, the better quality fishing, and vice versa.
Although data shows a steep decline by 2021 in the recreational fishery, Fielder reiterated that there are young fish coming up. So he predicts that, starting this year, the angler catch rate is going to rebound and increase again.
Walleye harvest is estimated by the creel survey and broken up into the categories of open water, winter and charter harvests. The latest data still shows some periodicity, along with a steep decline in the winter fishery, from 2019-2020. “And that kind of worried us for a while. We thought maybe that was reflective of a serious decline in walleye population,” Fielder said.
Some of this was witnessed in the open water fishery also but, more recently, he said he thinks they’re seeing information which reinforces that this is just a predictable downward turn, and it’s going to come back up this year.
He pointed out that the recreational fishery isn’t the only source of harvest for walleye in the bay population, as more than 1/3 of these fish migrate during the open water season into the main basin of Lake Huron. As such, they are exposed to several other fisheries.
The creel survey also reveals the measure of effort/participation, and is based on angler hours. According to Fielder, the open water, winter and charter efforts have steadily declined since the 1980s.
He said this a bit counterintuitive since there has been an explosion of walleye fishing opportunity, arguably some of the best in North America, yet effort has gone down. “So this is more than just a curiosity, because our ability to affect or change what’s going on with these different populations or regulation changes – like the liberalization of the harvest regulations that were implemented back in 2015 – is driven partly by how much participation there is. So it’s worth taking a minute to try to understand why this is.”
Fielder said one reason, which isn’t unique to the bay, is that there are more things competing for people’s recreation time besides fishing. He added that, sadly, a lot of young people aren’t entering the sport or being exposed to it.
He then shared a slide outlining how recreational effort in Saginaw Bay is related to the availability of YP. He said there is a clear pattern where, the better the YP fishing is, the more angler effort. “And what this says, is that more than half of the variability in recreational fishing effort can be explained by the availability of yellow perch.”
YP are a big driver of participation and, even though walleye are very popular, the YP really can determine how many people will go out and fish in the bay.
Fielder also displayed a scatter plot with walleye CPUE data, and noted how it shows an opposite phenomenon. As walleye fishing has improved in the bay, people are going on shorter fishing trips. It makes sense because the better the conditions, the sooner that parties may be catching their limit or reaching some level of satisfaction. “And that works to shorten or reduce the overall amount of angler hours in the bay.”
The SCAA model was used to estimate the number of age 2 and older walleye in the bay population which, for the last few years, has been right around 5 million. Fielder advised that this would obviously be even higher, if the age 1 and zeroes were also included.
He said the interesting thing is that harvest regulations were relaxed in 2015 as a way to try to benefit YP, under the expectation that this would result in more walleye harvest. However, the opposite occurred. “We’ve got even more walleyes once we liberalized the harvest, rather than fewer.”
When talking population estimates of age 4 and older walleye, he said that the number had been flattened some, until it finally increased due to so much new recruitment. “We think that this is all because of this stock recruitment function.”
While comparing the number of eggs produced in the population to the resulting recruitment measure at age 2, Fielder showed a curve on a graph and, to the right of the peak, the more female spawners there were, the less recruitment. “This is compensation,” he said, of what is typical in many animal populations. If it didn’t occur, they’d reproduce until they were beyond the capacity of their food base and habitat. So this is nature’s way of striking a balance to avoid overpopulation.
As attempts have been made to reduce walleye population via liberalized regulations, recruitment has gone up. “So in many ways, the walleye population is resisting change; it’s pushing back,” he said. When they try to make it smaller, the fish simply have bigger recruitment. “And so any one year, we’re moving all around on this curve.” But what they don’t want is to be to the left of this, in an overfishing situation.
Fielder says that they want to be to the right of the apex somewhere. “And honestly, we’re really not affecting this very much. The population is sort of doing it on its own. And that’s what’s creating that periodicity – that three years on, one year off kind of thing.”
This is classic fish population dynamics, he added, noting that the department really didn’t appreciate the extent to which the walleye population, in many respects, would become self-regulating once it came up to capacity and was fully, naturally reproducing.
As for the percent of unfished spawning stock biomass – the number of sexually mature females – Fielder said that because of some past increased recruitment, and those year classes now maturing, there is a rather high level of spawning stock biomass. “So we are actually in a very safe situation right now, in terms of the availability of spawners in the population.”
The total annual mortality rate is the percentage of the population which is dying or being removed each year, and this is measured through both the SCAA model and the walleye jaw-tagging study. Although two very different methods, Fielder says these dual measurements give the DNR confidence that the true value is between about 32-50 percent. “Both are regarded to be sustainable and healthy walleye population.”
Another motivation behind relaxing walleye harvest rules relates to the forage fish in the bay, such as smelt, various shiner species, YP and white perch, which had been declining since 2003. And it was evidence of the increasing walleye population and the effect this was having by diminishing the prey fish numbers.
A goal of the new harvest regulations was to reverse or at least stave off that trend, and Fielder said that this did seem to happen. In 2020-2021, that value has come up much higher and has been driven by at least a couple of the forage species. “So this is good news. There appears to be plenty of forage fish in Saginaw Bay.”
He wrapped up his talk with some details on a new telemetry project the DNR and several other agencies are partnering on, that is being funded by Michigan Sea Grant. The objective is to determine the sources of walleye recruitment and natural reproduction in the bay. While the population has reached recovery targets, the question now is, where is all the reproduction coming from?
Fielder said there are about 15 different rivers throughout the watershed that walleye could be spawning on, as well as several offshore reefs. Researchers believe they have a sense about where some of this reproduction is coming from, but they aren’t completely certain.
So this project is an attempt to sort that out by using telemetry technology. Transmitters are currently being surgically implanted in 150 walleye, and next year, this will be done with 200 more. Hydrophone receivers will be positioned in key locations around the bay and in Lake Huron, and at the offshore reefs and the mouths of each of the rivers.
Next spring, the team will be looking into where these fish return to. “And so we’re going to kind of let the fish reveal their relative importance of each of these sites,” Fielder said. This will help to show what rivers or reefs are most important for protection, for further habitat improvement, fish passage and the like. “So it’s going to be really informative and help guide us as to how we can help maintain a diverse source of reproduction of walleye in Saginaw Bay.”
The fish with transmitters will have a floy tag coming off of them. “Watch for those. There’s a $100 reward for the return of these transmitters,” he pointed out. “We’ll recycle them and put them back out, if anglers will help report those.”