LAKE LESSONS

LAKE LESSONS – Tawas Lake is already known for its stunning sunsets, such as the one pictured here, but people may also be interested in learning about the lake’s historical, ecological and cultural significance in the community. An opportunity to do just that is being offered this Saturday by Huron Pines, in conjunction with several other entities, at the East Tawas Community Center.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

EAST TAWAS – A public program will take place in East Tawas this Saturday, June 3, for those interested in celebrating and learning about the cultural and ecological importance of Tawas Lake.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Tawas Lake Day” will be held in the gymnasium of the East Tawas Community Center, which is located at 760 Newman St.

Tags