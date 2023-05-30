EAST TAWAS – A public program will take place in East Tawas this Saturday, June 3, for those interested in celebrating and learning about the cultural and ecological importance of Tawas Lake.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Tawas Lake Day” will be held in the gymnasium of the East Tawas Community Center, which is located at 760 Newman St.
In addition to the topics that will be covered, organizers note that coffee and lunch will also be offered during the event.
Spanning more than 1,600 acres, the lake lies within the communities of Baldwin Township and East Tawas. It flows into the Tawas River, which traverses through Tawas City and empties into Lake Huron.
Huron Pines – a 501©(3) nonprofit which focuses on conservation efforts within the various ecosystems of Northern Michigan – will be hosting the event in collaboration with The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, the City of East Tawas, Baldwin Township, Michigan State University-Extension and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The program is also supported in part by the Consumers Energy Foundation, which representatives say is working to empower Michigan communities to support the land and water to restore 5,000 acres of wildlife habitat and recreational land, as well as 150 miles of waterways and Great Lakes shoreline.
Along with small group visioning discussions and collective sharing on why people should care about and protect this body of water, Tawas Lake Day will also feature sessions on native and invasive aquatic plants, the history of the lake, current management efforts and the ecological and cultural importance of wild rice.
Children are invited to attend, as well, and take part in supervised, hands-on environmental education programs.
(Although it was requested on the registration page that participants sign up by May 26, organizers have advised that people are still welcome to register up until the event).
For further questions, e-mail Huron Pines’ Community Education Project Manager Maddie Khuri, at maddie@huronpines.org.