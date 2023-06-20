TAWAS CITY – After a public hearing was held on June 12 on the proposed 2023-2024 budget where no questions were raised by those in attendance, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a resolution to adopt the budgets, as well as to set the District’s tax levy for the upcoming school year.
TAS Superintendent John Klinger explained that since the State of Michigan’s 2023-2024 budget has not yet been signed and the exact increase in the foundation grant has not yet been determined, “many unknowns are being estimated at this time.” He said that assumptions based on “a conservative scenario” were used to project the General Fund Revenue budget, including a $400 per pupil increase in the foundation allowance and a small increase in the fall student count to 1,128.
Klinger added that those assumptions along with other factors reflect a budget surplus of approximately $76,722. He added that “amendments will be made in late fall to adjust to the actual foundation grant and student count along with updates and changes to expenditures.”
Based on the projections in the budget as presented by Klinger, the Board’s resolution includes a millage to be levied in July 2023 of 18 mills Non-Homestead General Operational, 1 mill Debt Retirement Fund, and .4963 of a mill Sinking Fund.
At the regular meeting of the School Board which immediately followed the public hearing, Klinger paid tribute to Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty, who is retiring at the end of the current school year and was attending her final school board meeting in that capacity at this session.
“Tonight I wanted to take a few moments on behalf of the School Board and the entire Tawas Area School District to express our deepest gratitude and heartfelt congratulations on Mrs. Mochty’s well-deserved retirement after 27 incredible years of dedicated service in education. This milestone marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in her life,” Klinger read from his prepared statement.
“Throughout your illustrious career, you have made an invaluable impact on countless lives. Your unwavering commitment to education and compassion for students have left a positive mark on the hearts and minds of those you have touched. Beyond your exceptional leadership abilities, you have also been a pillar of support for your colleagues, always ready to lend a helping hand, offer words of encouragement, and share your wealth of experience. Your mentorship has shaped the careers of many educators and your dedication to teamwork has fostered a collaborative work environment,” Klinger added.
When Mochty announced her retirement at the May school board meeting, she noted that she has accepted an offer to become the principal at Holy Family School in East Tawas, effective July 1.
In other matters at this meeting:
• The Board unanimously approved hiring a slate of coaches recommended by Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur for fall sports. Zachary Blanchard will coach varsity football, assisted by Eric Haglund and Jonathan Warner. Derek Moe will coach JV football, with Pete Scott assisting. Shane Plank will coach 7/8 football, while his assistant coaching slot remains open. Other coaches hired are Ken Cook (varsity boys’ soccer), Carol Elowsky (varsity volleyball), Erica Russo (JV volleyball), Brianna Griffiths (cross country), Kelli King (cheerleading), Kelli Rau (7/8 volleyball), and Paul Vainer (girls’ golf club). The ninth-grade volleyball coaching position remains open.
• At the recommendation of TAHS Principal Sarah Danek, Marshal Jordan was hired to fill the vacant 6-12 ELA teaching post.
• The Board voted without dissent to adopt their 2023-2024 Board Meeting schedule.
• Huron Community Bank was designated as the depository for the District for the 2023-2024 school year by a unanimous vote.
• TAHS Principal Sarah Danek was designated as the Federal Programs Director for the District.
• The Board adopted a membership resolution to participate in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).
• The Board approved the Student Growth Data Update in compliance with the State of Michigan’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan.
• Merit pay was approved by the Board for Superintendent John Klinger.
• The Board voted to ratify the contract with the Tawas Area Federation of Teachers (TAFT).
• The non-certified employee handbook which includes a wage package was approved by the Board.
• Administrative contracts were also approved by the Board.
• The Board voted unanimously to support the administration’s collaborative effort to work with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Department to provide a school resource officer for the district. Klinger said that when the officer is selected and contractual language finalized, the proposal will be presented to the Board. Final approval is expected in August.