TAWAS CITY – After a public hearing was held on June 12 on the proposed 2023-2024 budget where no questions were raised by those in attendance, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a resolution to adopt the budgets, as well as to set the District’s tax levy for the upcoming school year.

TAS Superintendent John Klinger explained that since the State of Michigan’s 2023-2024 budget has not yet been signed and the exact increase in the foundation grant has not yet been determined, “many unknowns are being estimated at this time.” He said that assumptions based on “a conservative scenario” were used to project the General Fund Revenue budget, including a $400 per pupil increase in the foundation allowance and a small increase in the fall student count to 1,128.

Tags