EAST TAWAS – Adhering to the age-old adage that variety is the spice of life, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) saw to it that Perchville USA goers were met with an array of activities upon arriving to this year’s winter festival.
Along with a number of event sponsors, volunteers and coordinator Jerry Malone, TACC presented the 73rd annual rendition of Perchville this past week.
It followed the Coronation Breakfast which was held the prior weekend, in honor of the 2023 festival royalty – King and Queen Jay and Julie Samuels, Junior King Caleb Conrad and Junior Queen Brooke Herrick.
When Perchville picked back up on Thursday, Feb. 2, they were recognized again during the Royal Feast, as they readied to reign over the various activities which continued on through Sunday, Feb. 5.
The royals made appearances at several events and took part in the other entertainment that was offered, which primarily occurred in East Tawas but also extended into some of the surrounding communities.
The medley of festival fun which spanned the four-day occasion, included prize giveaways at nearly 20 different Chamber member businesses, for those whose 2023 festival buttons contained one of the lucky winning numbers; a warming station complete with a bonfire, s’mores and hot chocolate, courtesy of the East Tawas fire and police departments; a Pre-Teen Dance at Tawas Area High School, put on by Tawas Ravens Youth Football and Cheerleading; and a Perch Dinner Fish Fry at Rushman Hall in East Tawas, prepared by those from the Tawas Area Knights of Columbus.
Also among the amusement, were two different Winter Walks hosted by the Alabaster Township Parks and Recreation Committee, at the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve; the 100-yard Frozen Chosen military-style shooting contest at Iosco Sportsmen’s Club, for which the proceeds are designated to helping local veterans; an audience-interactive murder mystery dinner featuring an original production by Michal Jacot, “Slaughter on the Water,” presented by the Tawas Bay Players and Knights of Columbus; and the Hospitality Tent at Habor Park, which was open on Friday and Saturday.
Guests age 21 and older could enjoy a bevy of adult beverages in the heated tent, which was also host to live musical entertainment throughout the weekend, by Exit 212, No Baloney and FLiPSiDE.
The Friday festivities in the Hospitality Tent featured the second annual Perchville USA Cornhole Tournament, as well, presented by Third Coast Cornhole.
Thirty-four teams battled it out during the bean bag tossing challenge, and the first place title was claimed by the “Coggin Road Cornholers” crew. Organizers state that Don H. and Brian L. earned second place, while Scott R. and Mike B. came in third.
According to TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall, the first through third place finishers each won trophies and a cash prize, with the first place team taking home limited edition Perchville hats, as well.
Also getting underway on Friday, Feb. 3, was the Perchville USA Fishing Tournament. For three days, participants were able to fish on Tawas Bay and other surrounding water bodies, so long as they were within Iosco County.
For the conclusion of the contest, anglers registered their catches at the Hospitality Tent on Sunday, where they gathered for a lunch and to hear the announcement of the awards.
Prizes were given to the winners in two different age divisions, who reeled in the longest fish in several categories of species.
The 2023 champions in the adult age group, followed by where they placed and the size/type of fish for which they won, appears below.
Robert Zacharias, first place perch, 12½ inches; Lance Romain, second place perch, nine and 1/8 inches; Mike Steive and Barb Steive, tie for third place perch, 7¾ inches; Brent Michalak, first place pike, 32¼ inches; Steve Williamson, second place pike, 29 and 1/8 inches; Robert Zacharias, third place pike, 29 inches; and Jennifer Alvenus, first place bluegill, seven and 7/8 inches.
Winners in the youth age 16 and under division, are as follows:
Jacob Bleu, first place perch, 12 inches; and Aubrey Michalksi, first place pike, 28½ inches.
Duvall shared that each of the youth anglers won fishing supplies donated by Tawas Hardware, and that Bleu also won a $500 fishing charter donated by Reel Operator, LLC, for his first place finish.
For their efforts, the victors in the adult age group took home various fishing supplies donated bv Tawas Hardware and Beckley’s M-65 Bait Shop, which included gift cards, knives, coolers, hats, fishing poles, buckets, lures, a buddy heater and more.
Despite the frigid February temperatures – which never crept above the teens – not only did event goers join the ice fishing tourney, but some even opted to take a dip into the bone-chilling water beneath them.
The Perchville Polar Bear Plunge has long been a festival favorite, for which a section of ice is carved out from the frozen surface of Lake Huron, allowing participants to jump in.
With U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas and Tawas City Dive Team personnel again providing assistance and keeping watch over the daring divers, a total of 102 people took part in the two different plunges that were held this past Saturday at the DNR Boat Launch in East Tawas.
Duvall reports that this is about 25 more participants than last year. And for 2023, she added that there were jumpers hailing from not only Michigan, but also Oregon, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and even one from Australia.
A huge crowd of onlookers made their way to the site for each event, providing encouragement and cheering on those who launched themselves into the lake.
Whether they walked in casually, upped the ante with a bellyflop or leaped in cannonball-style, each participant gave the spectators a reason to smile.
Although most had a look of shock on their face, and understandably so, some of those who made the jump emerged gamely from the glacial Tawas Bay after their accomplishment, as if they were ready for round two.
Along with earning a keepsake Polar Bear Plunge T-shirt and an experience they’ll always remember, many of the participants also enhanced the entertainment with their style choices, which included animal-print onesies, whacky wigs and other amusing accessories and props.
For those who favored the warmer options that were offered at the 2023 festival, several such selections were available on Saturday, as well.
As a tasty way of staying toasty, the annual Perchville “Chilly” Cook-Off was again put on by the East Tawas Business Association, marking the 28th anniversary of the friendly competition that earns the winning business bragging rights for the year.
Upon purchasing a souvenir coozie in which to carry the samples, participants quickly packed the downtown corridor to try out the chili that was whipped up by 20 different establishments along Newman Street. The sidewalks were bustling, with Duvall noting that about 1,500 coozies were sold this year.
Taste testers could then turn in a ballot to indicate the business which they felt made the best batch and, once the votes were tallied, TACC reported that Huron Community Bank was named as the first place finisher, Klenow’s Market came in second and the Village Chocolatier took the title of third place in the 2023 cook-off.
Although there was a fee to join in on some of the Perchville happenings, a vast number of the activities required only a $5 festival button for entry, or were even completely free of charge.
In addition to the shuttle services aboard the Iosco Transit bus, there was no cost to take in the entertainment at the Perchville Family Expo.
Held within the East Tawas Community Center, the gym was flooded with free festivities.
Coordinated by Christina Aller, the expo boasted nearly two dozen booths, manned by those from such businesses, nonprofits and other entities as Harbor Church, Iosco Conservation District, Search and Rescue of Michigan (SAROM), Iosco Great Start Parent Coalition, Oscoda Fields Assisted Living, Girl Scouts, Farm Bureau Insurance and Friends, Iosco County 4-H, New Hope Church, Northern Sun Birth Services, Life Tech, Gold Bond/National Gypsum, Tawas Area Soccer Association, Fill a Heart Fill A Bag, AuSable Valley Audubon, Disability Network, RRT, Palomino Hope and WE Players, Inc.
Because of these and the other organizations which were on hand, guests were treated to free face painting, games and prizes, demonstrations, educational materials and other resources, presentations by the WE Players and music by event emcee DJ Joey Mac.
Along with hourly drawings for such prizes as new bicycles, scooters and games, Rob the Magician performed two separate sets to keep the visitors entertained; concessions were available for purchase from the Tawas Masonic Lodge; the two- and four-legged volunteers from the SAROM nonprofit showcased their search a rescue skills during the K-9 demonstrations; and Clark Lewis once again drew in quite the crowd for both of the juggling acts he presented during his latest return to the Perchville Family Expo.
Lewis kept the audience awe with feats such as sword swallowing, jumping rope while atop a wobbly stack of cylinders and boards, eating an apple in mid-air while simultaneously juggling and keeping 10 chairs upright when balancing them using only his chin.
Another impressive display came by way of the 2023 Paint a Perch Contest winners, from five different age groups, whose creations were showcased at the expo.
As reported, nearly 160 people picked up a wooden perch cutout to decorate from the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, which coordinated this event. The festive fish were then up for voting by the public, at both the Coronation Breakfast and Royal Feast.
Based on the feedback from voters, this year’s perch painting champs are listed below.
• Ages 5 and Under: Daleigh Moran, 5, first place; Sedona Luce, 3, second place; and Greyson Westheim, 5, third place.
• Ages 6-11: Peyton Kennedy, 9, first place; Carter Rice, 11, second place; and Olivia Hutchinson, 10, and Olivia Abbott, 9, who tied for third place.
• Ages 12-17: Jillian Hulley, 16, first place; Addie Abbott, 12, second place; and Mya Pfenninger, 13, third place.
• Ages 18-64: J. Westheim, first place; J. Miles, second place; and Sheila Gagnon, third place.
• Ages 65 and Up: Greg Arendt, first place; Elaine McCormick, second place; and Linda Scholtz, third place.
Duvall said that the prizes awarded to the painters included gift cards to Social Oak, the Village Chocolatier, Mooney’s Ben Franklin, Big Boy, Clearview Car Wash and Freel’s Market.
She also pointed out that there were some honorable mentions this year, which only applied to the 18-64 age group, since there were so many entries into this category. Those who received an honorable mention for Paint a Perch 2023, were Aurora Drubin, Jenny Haglund and Ashley Evans.
TACC representatives have noted that the winners may pick up their perch and their prize from the Chamber office, at 228 Newman St., while all other entries are available for pick up from the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, which is also located on Newman Street.
Most of the festival events occurred on Saturday and, in addition to those already mentioned, the annual Perchville USA Parade was also held on Feb. 4.
Starting out from the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), and concluding in downtown East Tawas, participants of the procession included the 2023 festival royalty, Perchville’s polar bear mascot Nanuk, city officials from the Tawases, the TCFD, Tawas City Police Department, Heritage Coast Sailing & Rowing, East Tawas Fire Department, Iosco County Sheriff’s Office and Tawas Area Soccer Association.
The ATV Winter Barrel Races also took place on Saturday, and were again held at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas.
Aside from the aforementioned fishing tournament awards ceremony, the finale of the festival on Sunday came in the form of a new event, the “Tawas Polar Soccer Game.” Open to all ages, the outdoor occasion was hosted by the Tawas Area Soccer Association, at Dewey Durant Park.
(More information on the ATV races and soccer game will appear in next week’s edition of this publication).
“I am really happy with the outcome of Perchville,” Duvall remarked of the latest run, adding that it’s good to see months of hard work transpire.
Although she was nervous that the weather may deter people from coming out and enjoying the festival, that was not the case, she said. “The streets of downtown were packed, and we saw an increase in participants for the polar bear swim and ATV Races. The murder mystery had to turn people away because they had such an overwhelming amount of people wanting to attend!”
Duvall points out that the festival wouldn’t be possible without the community support, from not only the attendees, but also the local businesses, law enforcement, fire departments and city DPW workers. “We also have amazing volunteers that help throughout this weekend, that we depend heavily on.”
She extended her gratitude to Rob and Jen Cadorette, as well, for being the team lead at the Hospitality Tent for more than 20 years. “They are the key players in making sure that event is a success.”