TAWAS CITY – “Everyone knocked it out of the park,” commended Tracy Danek, of the multiple supporters who ensured that the local Toys for Tots campaign had one of its most successful years in 2022. In fact, she noted that the threefold donation drive which took place on Dec. 9 was the nonprofit’s best event to date.

Now in her 31st year as the Iosco County Toys for Tots coordinator, Danek says that the recent “Stuff a Blue Goose/Fill a Fire Truck” fundraisers brought in a generous amount of monetary donations, as well as more than 1,300 toys – all of which remains local and goes directly to teens and children in need across the county.

