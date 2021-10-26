TAWAS CITY – The proposed Bill of Rights ordinance presented to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners by the Iosco County Republican Party was a topic of discussion during the two meetings held Oct. 20.
As far as the origins of the proposed Bill of Rights ordinance, the Board of Commissioners was presented with the document during its Sept. 1 meeting from Iosco County Republican Party Chairman David Chandler, but ultimately did not act on the measure citing confidential legal advice given by the county’s attorney.
During the September meeting, Chandler said the ordinance would ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates and facemask mandates in Iosco County, among other things. He claimed that the reason for the document is that government entities or private business did not have the right to mandate that residents get COVID-19 vaccines because of laws cited in the ordinance and because of the Bill of Rights, which are the first 10 amendments in the constitutions.
Under the proposed ordinance, county law enforcement would have legal recourse to go after departments or citizens who do not follow the rules of the ordinance or the laws cited, including the 9th Amendment.
Although the ordinance did not specifically state that it is to ban mask or vaccine mandates, Chandler specifically said in his presentation that the ordinance was for that purpose.
He also urged the county to use resources, pooled with other county’s resources, to take portions of the government to court over vaccine mandates and other things.
After commissioners declined to act on the ordinance during the Oct. 6 meeting, Chandler expressed his disappointment. He was the first during the Oct. 20 meeting to give public comment.
“[During the last meeting] I didn’t walk in here expecting you guys to approve that ordinance,” he told commissioners. “In fact I have written up a list of why you guys would not approve it, but I did not expect you to hide behind a lawyer.”
Chandler went on to list hypothetical reasons why the board would not have adopted the ordinance at the onset, including citing changes that would have to be made with the document, or that the laws already existed and would be redundant.
“The Iosco County Republicans may petition the people to get this on the ballot for the next election,” he said. “But to be stonewalled; maybe the attorney, he or she, maybe they’re the person we should be answering to? Because you guys have failed in your responsibilities.”
Another public comment came from Joe Rayes, an employee of Kalitta Air, which recently announced that because they are a government contractor, they must comply with a presidential executive order that all employees be vaccinated for the Coronavirus.
Rayes urged commissioners to do something about the mandate, and said although he was a breadwinner, supporting five children he would – on religious and moral grounds – be willing to resign from his job to not get the vaccine. He added that he would not even take the vaccine if he were offered $1 million.
“I am not sure what the legal standing is but there are millions who are standing up against this and corporations are filing lawsuits right and left,” he said. “What lawsuits have you guys filed on behalf of us, the workers, the people who are in your county, the people who stand to lose the most?”
Other public comments came in support of vaccinations, stating that they would help curb the pandemic, while others showed support for no mandates on vaccines.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher, near the end of the committee of the whole meeting, said he would like to entertain not exactly sharing what the attorney told commissioners on the Bill of Rights ordinance, but issue a statement as to why commissioners were not going to go forward with it.
“I think it would be in the best interests to get it off our table and to get people to not keep coming back to it week to week,” he said.
Commissioner Robert Huebel said he agreed, but said that in a recent newspaper story about the issue, published in this newspaper, he felt that Chairman Jay O’Farrell did a good job explaining the rationale for not acting on the measure.
O’Farrell said he thought there were two different issues. One was that the board of commissioners did not have any authority over a private enterprise. The second was it was not the right government venue to fight the mandates
“When you are dealing with Kalitta, that is a private enterprise. When you are dealing with Ascension Hospital, that is a private enterprise,” he said. “We might all agree on the shot or not the shot, but these private companies have set down mandates; either get the shot by a certain date, or you lose employment. Now that is a mandate.”
O’Farrell said by the county adopting the ordinance, it would be creating its own mandate, essentially.
“We are going to set a mandate for you, so that if you [make employees get a shot] we’re going to have the sheriff arrest you?” he said. “We can’t do that! We can’t ask the prosecutor over here to prosecute people on mandates because that is hogwash! The whole thing is this is a political football that they are kicking it down the field and they want to bring us into it, well I won’t play. It’s a personal decision on whether you get the shot or wear a mask. If you don’t want to do it, don’t do it.”
O’Farrell said he did not want the board of commissioners to get into the middle of a political conflict, and said that furthermore all the laws highlighted in the ordinance were on the books anyway, but said different courts and higher government agencies were tasked with enforcing them, not officials at the county government level.
“Mr. Chandler’s Bill of Rights is U.S. Constitutional law, all this stuff is covered under U.S. law. Why would we want to have a county constitution to take over the U.S. Constitution?” he said. “I have been sworn in at least eight times [as an elected official] to uphold the Constitution of the United States, do you think I’m going to change my mind now? Absolutely not!”
Commissioner Charles Finley agreed with O’Farrell said perhaps it would be beneficial to educate the public on the actual job that commissioners do, including making sure that the county’s funds are properly managed.
“We have to look at the guidelines of what we can do and remain in them,” he said.
Huebel said he felt for people who may lose their jobs and noted that there are many opinions going around the community on the topic and that people were in many cases scared or concerned.
“Our job is to make sure that the county government functions, not to get involved in all these state and federal politics,” said O’Farrell, adding that is why there are federal courts to contend with items like vaccine mandates.
After the discussion, Dutcher said he felt that O’Farrell’s statements in the meeting would suffice as to why the county elected not to act on the ordinance proposal.