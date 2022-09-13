EAST TAWAS — Athletes from South Branch, Midland and Frederic won their respective triathlon races Saturday during the 15th annual 3 Disciplines Sunrise Side Triathlons in East Tawas.

Matt Alvin, 51, of South Branch, finished first overall in the Olympic distance in 2:21:13 and Amber Rogers, 34, of Midland, was the top female finisher in 2:49:59 and was sixth overall.

