TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously to enter into a contractual agreement with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Department to place a deputy into the school district to serve as a resource officer.
The measure was approved at the School Board’s regular meeting held on Aug. 14.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the District and the Sheriff’s Department includes a Mission Statement for the School Resource Deputy program: “Through education and enforcement and by cooperative efforts with the school staff, the students, the parents, the courts, the surrounding neighborhood and the community’s social service organizations, the SRO program strives to assist the schools with providing a safe school and neighborhood environment, and strives to hold juveniles responsible for their actions and prevent individual problems from developing into patterns of delinquency.”
The MOU also defines the program’s objectives:
1. Friendly contact between the Sheriff’s Office and the school district’s youth.
2. Assistance and information sharing concerning problems and issues affecting the schools and students.
3. Education of children regarding the role of laws, courts, and Police in society.
4. Protection and education of children involving molestation, involvement with older law violators, and other harmful influences.
5. Investigation of cases involving juveniles and use of effective alternatives to court whenever possible.
6. Prevention of crime or delinquent behavior by juveniles within the School Resource Deputy’s areas of assignment.
7. Effective problem solving and liaison with neighborhoods surrounding the schools, which are affected negatively by the conduct of students.
The program will be assessed annually per the MOU to evaluate its effectiveness.
TAS Board Secretary Julie Ulman praised the MOU, noting that “there is a lot of clarity in this document,” and was “super comfortable” with the research that was done, as well as the collaborative effort which brought the measure to fruition.
According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, the school resource officer will be in place at the start of the upcoming school year.
At the same meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve a Resolution to Call a Special Election/Certify Ballot Proposition which, according to Klinger, had to be approved and submitted to the County Clerk’s office on or before Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and will ask for a renewal of the 0.4963 mills levied on property in the school district in Iosco and Arenac counties.
Tim St. Aubin appeared before the Board representing the Tawas Football Alumni Association with a proposal to rename the school’s football facility after Coach Richard Look.
St. Aubin cautioned that a “high bar” would be needed to avoid a “slippery slope” when dedicating sports facilities to individuals despite his support for his group’s proposal. Candidates for dedication, he said, should be worthy of membership in their respective sport’s hall of fame, have had longevity at Tawas Area Schools, and have a post-retirement impact, leaving a significant “footprint” on their program. St. Aubin added that this would entail a “short list with forward thinking” for someone who left a “meaningful dialogue” for qualification.
The Board took St. Aubin’s proposal under advisement, and will form a committee to research the matter.
In other matters before the Board:
• Unanimous approval was given to the Superintendent merit goals for the 2023-2024 school year. According to Klinger, the goals will focus on student leadership opportunities and mentoring new administrators.
• Tricia Briggs was hired as the 7th/8th grade volleyball coach, and Marcus Doan as junior high school assistant football coach as recommended by Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur.
• Transportation/Maintenance supervisor Brandon Lichota recommended Matthew Pfundt to fill the bus driver vacancy and Devon Summerland be hired as a custodian. The Board unanimously approved Lichota’s requests.
• At the request of Clara Bolen Elementary School Principal Amy Clouse, the Board voted without dissent to hire Kathleen Slack, Stefanie Fuller, Morgan Davis, and Taylor Marine as educational assistants.
• Delisa Roulo was hired as special education/educational assistant on the recommendation of High School/Middle School Principal Sarah Danek. The approval was unanimous, save for Trustee Michael Butzin, who abstained.
• At Danek’s request, Rachel Swartz was hired without dissent as special education/educational assistant.
• Mrs. Sam Papas was hired as Media Center educational assistant on a unanimous vote.
• Also at Danek’s recommendation, Emily Loew was hired as high school secretary and Dawn Ziegelmann was hired as middle school secretary.
• Two teachers were also hired at this meeting. Erin Challenger was recommended by Danek to fill the 6-12 mathematics teaching vacancy, while Courtney VanderVeen was hired as an elementary school teacher endorsed by Principal Amy Clouse. Both hires were unanimously approved by the Board.