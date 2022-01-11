TAWAS CITY – For many Tawas City officials, their roles as representatives entail more than just participating in the bimonthly council meetings. It includes involvement with such other entities as the E9-1-1 Advisory Board, Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) and Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA).
Along with voting to maintain Brian McMurray as the city’s mayor pro tem when they met on Jan. 3, council members also appointed/reappointed several members to other groups.
As for the various commission, board and authority titles held by the city manager and council representatives, a list was provided of the positions which may be reappointed each year.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning stated that the appointments are made by the mayor with approval by the council, in accordance with the city’s charter and code of ordinances.
In reference to the list of those who held such positions last year, Mayor Ken Cook said there weren’t a lot of changes he would recommend in 2022.
His motion included Councilwoman Jackie Masich continuing to serve on the Tawas City Planning Commission; Mike Russo staying on the zoning board of appeals as the council representative; McMurray remaining a member of the E9-1-1 Advisory Board, with the city manager as the alternate; and himself continuing as the primary city representative on HSRUA, with Horning as the alternate.
And while future meetings of the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) Board are no longer anticipated, they are still a possibility. Therefore, part of Cook’s motion was to also keep himself as the alternate on this board in 2022, with McMurray as the primary member representing Tawas City.
As recently reported after a council meeting last month, Horning said that the TPA Board adopted a resolution which had previously been presented to the council. It allows for taking the balance in the TPA’s bank accounts and paying it toward the unfunded pension liability, and for moving to close out the bank accounts to truly begin the TPA dissolution process.
The former police department was a joint venture between East Tawas and Tawas City, and the TPA Board consists of representatives from each community.
The board has asked Attorney Tim Freel to start working on all the documents which need to be filed through the courts to officially dissolve and file with the state of Michigan.
So, Horning explained that the TPA Board will no longer be meeting, unless there’s something regarding the dissolution which needs to be approved by them specifically. Otherwise, anything pertaining to the TPA, such as financials, will be given to the two city councils for approval.
As for the other appointments at their most recent meeting, Cook noted that Tawas City’s representation on the TUA was comprised of Horning and Russo in 2021, with McMurray as the alternate.
The mayor said he would like Russo to stay on as a TUA member in the current year. “I think he’s valuable there, with his engineering background.”
Cook recommended that Councilman David Lesinski be the other primary TUA member in 2022, and that the city manager become the alternate.
His recommendation for the invoice review committee membership – which consisted last year of Masich and McMurray – was that Masich continue in this role and that Councilman Ed Nagy take on McMurray’s spot.
The motion, supported by Lesinski, was approved 6-0. Councilman Chuck Klenow was not in attendance, due to medical reasons, and fellow members voted earlier in the night to excuse him from the meeting.
In other appointment matters, Horning stated that the city’s charter requires the council to elect one of its members to the office of mayor pro tem at the first meeting following each city election; however, it has been the practice in recent years to appoint on an annual basis at the first meeting in January.
McMurray has held this position for several years, and Horning said it was up to the council if they wanted to either appoint a mayor pro tem this year, or leave the position as is until after the November 2022 election.
“I make a motion we keep it the same,” said Lesinski. Supported by Masich, this was also approved in a 6-0 vote.
In separate business, and receiving a 5-1 vote, was Cook’s motion to bring on a new hearing officer for any condemnations in the city.
He said that the previous contractor has not responded to a request for his involvement to continue. So Horning has made connections with Gregory Bator, president of William A. Kibbe & Associates, who assisted the city in dealing with the former Tawas Bar, which has since been demolished. “And he’s agreed to be the hearing officer on any condemnations.”
Cook’s motion for such work to be done by Bator or another employee from the firm who Bator may assign, received a “no” vote from Nagy, who didn’t give a reason for his decision.
In other action, Horning told the council that Tawas Area Schools is again requesting that the Tawas City Treasurer collect taxes on their behalf, with the city’s property tax collection. “The last few years we charged the school district $2.60 per parcel for this service, and we are recommending keeping the fee the same again this year.”
Russo moved to approve the 2022 summer tax collection for the schools, at the same fee, which passed in a 6-0 vote of the council.
In separate topics, Horning updated officials on the condition of the recently reconstructed pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park. She said that the contractor, Great Lakes Dock & Materials, came to the site and took multiple photos, which were sent to the manufacturer of the dock sections where there were problems with some of the bolts coming apart.
“They are looking at different solutions,” she said. “They’ve given a couple of proposals; they’re putting together a cost estimate for us.”
They noted that it’s not something which would be covered under warranty because they didn’t believe the wave action would be that big on Lake Huron, Horning continued.
She said she doesn’t know if it was information they got from the engineers or what; “we’re still trying to figure that part out. But Great Lakes said they’re going to make it right, no matter what. The manufacturer is going to expedite everything and treat it as if it is warranty work. So we’ll get it repaired as soon as possible.”
In the meantime, the city’s department of public works staff have replaced all the bolts which were broken and have tightened everything up, to make sure it’s stable for now.
So, Horning said this is being worked on to make sure everything is okay, and that it is not something the city will have to deal with in the future.