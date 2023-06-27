TAWAS CITY – Although no formal action was taken on the subject during the June 19 Tawas City Council meeting, officials engaged in discussion regarding the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA), for which historical documentation was also presented.

A joint venture between Tawas City and East Tawas, the TUA provides services via a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and collection system. The TUA Board includes representation from both cities, with the membership currently comprised of Tawas City Councilmen Mike Russo and Dave Lesinski, as well as East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer and Councilman Dave Leslie.

