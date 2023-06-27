TAWAS CITY – Although no formal action was taken on the subject during the June 19 Tawas City Council meeting, officials engaged in discussion regarding the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA), for which historical documentation was also presented.
A joint venture between Tawas City and East Tawas, the TUA provides services via a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and collection system. The TUA Board includes representation from both cities, with the membership currently comprised of Tawas City Councilmen Mike Russo and Dave Lesinski, as well as East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer and Councilman Dave Leslie.
As has been reported in this publication, along with navigating the process of how the millions of dollars in necessary improvements will be made at the WWTP, the TUA Board has also had recent conversations on everything from the possibility of bringing in an operations director, to what the best approach will be for revising the articles of incorporation.
As for the latest, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning prepared a report for the council meeting this past week, to go with the “[TUA] Update and Request for Mediation” agenda item.
She stated that she and Tawas City Mayor Brian McMurray have had meetings with representatives from East Tawas to discuss a fee schedule for the TUA to charge to the non-constituent units of government, specifically, Tawas and Alabaster townships, whose sewage is being treated at the WWTP.
“East Tawas provided a proposal that had charges for Tawas Township and Alabaster Township based on REUs [residential equivalent units] and usage,” Horning advised.
She explained that the amount collected from these communities, as well as Baldwin Township – whose charges are based on a ready-to-serve fee and usage according to a 40-year agreement drafted in 1991 – would be subtracted from the budget and the remainder would be split between Tawas City and East Tawas, with each paying 50%.
“Tawas City’s approach was different,” her report continues. “In determining the contributions to the TUA, the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision from Bolt v City of Lansing needs to be considered.”
Horning supplied council members with information from the Michigan Municipal League, which included a publication written by the law firm of Dickinson Wright PLLC regarding this case.
According to the document, in this 1998 decision, the Court held that a storm water service charge was actually a disguised tax imposed in violation of the Headlee Amendment to the Michigan Constitution. The amendment prohibits a unit of local government from levying any new tax without the approval of a majority of the qualified electors voting thereon.
The information reads that Lansing adopted an ordinance creating a storm water enterprise fund to finance the separation of a remaining portion of the city’s combined sanitary and storm sewers. Under the ordinance, the fund would bear a portion of the costs of a combined sewer overflow control program (CSO Program).
The city implemented the CSO Program as part of its attempts to comply with the federal Clean Water Act and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System requirements thereunder.
Dickinson Wright PLLC notes that the city allocated 50% of the costs of the CSO Program over a period of 30 years to the storm water disposal system, which share of the CSO Program costs was to be paid from revenues of an annual storm water service charge.
As outlined in Bolt v. City of Lansing, the fee was “imposed on each parcel of real property located in the city using a formula that attempt[ed] to roughly estimate each parcel’s storm water runoff.”
The ordinance allowed the imposition of additional charges, property liens and attorneys’ fees to collect delinquent fees.
The city had billed Alexander Bolt $59.83 for his 5,400-square-foot property, and Bolt filed suit on the grounds that the ordinance violated the Michigan Constitution. The Court concluded that the fee imposed by the ordinance was a tax and not a valid user fee. This analysis was based on the general proposition that a fee is exchanged for a service rendered or a benefit conferred, with some reasonable relationship existing between the fee and the value of the service or benefit, while a tax is designed to raise revenue for the benefit of the public at-large.
The law firm states that the Court reiterated the three primary criteria on which to determine whether a particular charge is a true user fee or a tax – being that a user fee must serve a regulatory purpose rather than a revenue-raising purpose, it must be proportionate to the necessary costs of the service and correspond to any benefit conferred by the service and must be for a commodity or service voluntarily used.
In the case of Bolt v. City of Lansing, the Court based its conclusion on several factors, including that the fee was not proportionate to the necessary costs of service or benefit conferred, the ordinance and the fee served a revenue-raising purpose and the fee was “effectively compulsory.” With the latter, this means that property owners had no choice whether to use the storm water disposal system, and could not limit the use of the service without giving up rights of property ownership.
Among the key points listed by Dickinson Wright PLLC, was that the Bolt decision does not prohibit usage-based utility charges. However, such charges must reflect the actual costs of use, metered with relative precision in accordance with available technology, and said charges may include some capital investment component.
Shifting back to how this relates to the TUA and the townships of Tawas and Alabaster, “Tawas City’s position has been that users in both townships are on infrastructure that is owned and maintained by Tawas City and was in existence prior to the TUA and a separate charge is not necessary,” Horning stated. If there were to be a charge, however, it should follow Bolt and be based on usage for all users of the WWTP and, in doing so, Tawas City already covers the cost of both Tawas and Alabaster townships – and then some.
This is illustrated below, (as well as in the chart accompanying this story), with each municipality followed by their respective gallons of inflow for 2022, percentage of inflow and then their contribution to the TUA budget based on the percentage of inflow.
• East Tawas: 145,320,000 gallons; 50.3749% of inflow; a $636,738.73 contribution.
• Tawas City: 127,002,707 gallons; 44.0252%; $556,479.10.
• Baldwin Township: 13,449,000 gallons; 4.6621%; $58,928.57.
• Tawas Township: 2,701,393 gallons; 0.9364%; $11,836.51.
• Alabaster Township: 3,900 gallons; 0.0014%; $17.09.
When combined, this totals 288,477,000 gallons of inflow for 2022, with a $1,264,000 contribution to the TUA budget.
“At the end of our last meeting with representatives of East Tawas, we agreed to disagree and planned to put this item on our respective Council meeting agendas to ask both City Councils to move forward by mutually choosing a third party to resolve the deadlock as addressed in Article IX of the TUA’s Articles of Incorporation,” Horning wrote in her report.
She shared that in doing research in preparation of mediation, Tawas City staff found a joint sanitary sewer agreement which was signed by representatives of both cities on the same day the TUA’s articles of incorporation were signed. She provided copies of the documents, each of which are dated Oct. 27, 1986.
Horning pointed out one of the items within the joint agreement which reads, “That the design of the system shall incorporate the installation of flow meter devices for each municipality, that will serve as the basis of billing each municipality for their allocable operation, maintenance and replacement reserves of the plant.”
She also cited another section which dictates that budgeted operating costs shall be divided between the municipalities on a monthly basis, based upon flow as shown on the flow meters.
“While this hasn’t been the practice, this document supports Tawas City’s proposal to bill each unit according to use,” Horning stated. “It also meets the criteria of the Michigan Supreme Court ruling in Bolt v City of Lansing, even though the agreement was signed 12 years before the ruling.”
She added that she has forwarded this information to Barringer and East Tawas Mayor/TUA Board Alternate Bruce Bolen; however, “I am unaware if it has changed their position on moving forward with mediation.”
As of their June 19 council meeting, McMurray said he didn’t believe that Tawas City had received any feedback from East Tawas on the documentation which was provided to them. So, he suggested deferring this until East Tawas officials have had a chance to review the original documents where the two cities define the outline of the TUA, how it charges for services and so on.
“Let me reiterate what I said; please let Mike and I do this. Everybody needs to back out,” Lesinski urged, mirroring what he also expressed to Bolen. “We’re getting too many people in there.
“I’m not sure what’s going on on the other side,” he added. “Because what’s said at the table comes back to us and it’s a whole different story.”
As reported last week, in a story summarizing the June 12 TUA Board meeting, Bolen had suggested that two of the agenda items that day – “Non-constituent Agreements and Township Payments” and “Articles of Incorporation” – be taken to the city councils.
He said that the items were interrelated and were issues that East Tawas and Tawas City officials would need to agree upon.
Bolen further noted that revisions to the articles of incorporation would likely include “weaving” township payments into the current articles and would need to be approved at the council level, as they were done originally.
Lesinski said at the time that he didn’t appreciate putting both city managers in a position to solve the problem, and he again encouraged letting the TUA Board fix it.
“I think if you’d all back off and let the board work, it would work,” he continued in part, “but there’s a lot of mistruths going back and forth.”
Lesinski said the issues that were taking place would be resolved if things were just left alone for a bit. He maintained that there was history being brought up that was being misrepresented and he voiced his belief that the issues were fixable, but that involving more people than necessary was going to continue to cause issues.
Leslie replied that they went through the articles of incorporation in January. “At your request, Dave, the TUA hired an attorney.”
Lesinski, however, said that the story didn’t quite get to the attorney the way it was. “There were facts that were neglected to be told and I know that for a fact.”
“I think what he’s saying is that opinion, as fair as it was, it was not based on all the information provided,” Russo stated.
He explained that there is additional information which he feels that, had it been incorporated into that review, could have resulted in a different legal opinion.
In a vacuum, the legal opinion is fine, he later expanded. Unfortunately, it just didn’t include all of the other aspects of what should have been put into it to form that opinion. “All I’m saying, is that opinion needs to be rectified based on pertinent information or, rather, historical information that wasn’t clearly incorporated the first time.”
As reported, Russo maintained that the non-constituent agreements and articles of incorporation need to reflect such other items as the 1986 joint sanitary sewer agreement. He said that this document went along with the articles and contained specific details about how municipalities should be charged and how flow meters are to be installed.
Leslie, at the time of the TUA meeting, said that he had never seen this document and asked if Russo would send him a copy.
Russo agreed, but advised that it was something which had just came to light. “That’s the thing – we don’t want to make a snap judgment just to find out that these are the decisions that were made by our forefathers, prior to us getting involved in this.”
He added that gathering and evaluating all of the information and coming to an agreement as a board may require another legal opinion.
TUA members gave consensus that they would hold a workshop or meeting to gather information to pass along to the city councils, in order to provide a clear picture of the facts and opinion on how to proceed in a way that was agreeable to both parties.
“Leave it to the board,” Lesinski again affirmed, at the latest Tawas City Council meeting.
“They wanted to involve both councils. That isn’t going to work. I mean, if you’re going to do that, take me off the board. It’s a waste of time,” he said, noting that this is because they’re getting multiple different opinions, “and it’s not helping anything.”
McMurray said he is aware that Lesinski and Russo are revisiting the charter with the TUA reps from East Tawas. “I think that’s a step in the right direction, if you can come to an agreement on that.” And if they do, in fact, take it that next step to arbitration, “then we need to follow that process as part of our current charter; the way I understand that.”
Lesinski expressed his appreciation to Horning and the city staff for finding all of the documents which were being discussed.
“That was a long time ago,” he commented, adding that he thinks it brought back a lot of what was said and what was done – and what he feels should be accepted, instead of people “making up” what they think it says, which he argues does not work.
McMurray remarked that the facts were made pretty clear, which is good.
As for where the TUA Board left things when they last convened, Russo confirmed that they agreed to schedule a meeting so that they can come up with a revision of the articles of incorporation, which will then be brought back to each of the city councils.
He said that they had originally considered having the councils come up with their version of what the articles should look like; however, he believes that the end result would be something along the lines of either a tied vote, or four “no” votes.
“And so we said, let’s hash this out at the TUA level, and figure out how this thing should look,” Russo augmented. “Because if we can come to an agreement – maybe we’re not all going to be in lockstep and like it – but if we can come to an agreement, it makes it that much easier for us to take it back to our councils and, hopefully, get it passed.”
So, he went on, the approvals have to ultimately be made through the councils. But, if they can seek some kind of resolution at the TUA level, it would be very positive.
Referencing the records dating back to 1986, Russo added that there is supportive documentation now which has clearly defined some items that, previous to this, were hearsay and anecdotal.
He also shared that Leslie has since solicited dates and times for the aforementioned TUA Board meeting/workshop. Russo replied that whenever this needs to occur, he will make himself available.
In reference to the managers and mayors from each city having committed to moving this to the councils, to discuss taking it to the next step of arbitration, McMurray asked Tawas City officials if they wanted to now hold off on that for a bit and make sure that it’s still what East Tawas wants to do – or, determine if they’d rather not incur that cost if they don’t have to, and see if the issue can be resolved through the documentation in hand.
“I think that that may be the prudent thing to do,” Russo echoed. Ultimately, though, he said they all have to understand that whatever items are agreed to by the TUA, will still have to be drafted by somebody with legal credentials.
McMurray concurred, but noted that the TUA Board can at least get the framework in place, dot the “i”s and cross the “t”s, et cetera.
“Correct,” Russo affirmed.
McMurray offered that if they’re in agreement on this, he would say that they take no motion on it that evening.
Russo asked Horning for her thoughts, and she agreed.
She also shared that after they found the joint sanitary sewer agreement, she forwarded it to Barringer and Bolen. “And the only response I received was an out of office reply from Brent. So he was gone all last week; today would have been his first day back in the office.” Therefore, that day may have also been the first time he actually saw the document.
In light of the new information that has been found, though, Horning said she’s hoping that they don’t have to go to mediation. “So I think that it makes sense to wait, and see what their thoughts are with that new document.”
“And I think the document itself is pretty self-explanatory,” Lesinski added, saying there was no question to it and that it was agreed upon by both sides.
The East Tawas City Council also met on June 19, where Bolen commented that there is a disconnect between what the sewer agreement states and what reality has been, as far as how payments have been made. (See separate story for more details).