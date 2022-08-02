EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival is set to celebrate its 13th annual run this Saturday, Aug. 6.
Presented by the nonprofit Friends of the East Tawas Library, it will again be hosted at East Tawas Harbor Park, located downtown by the Newman Street and US-23 intersection.
From noon to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy Michigan-made food and beverages from dozens of different vendors, kick back while listening to live music and have a shot at some raffle prizes, all while situated near the sandy Lake Huron shoreline.
The cost of admission for the 21 and older event is $20, which includes a souvenir festival wine glass and four tasting tickets. Once inside the large tented area that will be set up in the park, additional tasting tickets may be purchased for $2 apiece.
Attendees can pay for their entry at the gate the day of the event, but tickets are also on sale right now at Brew Krew, which is located at 211 Newman St. in East Tawas.
While the cost of admission can be paid via cash or credit card, event co-chair Ryan Ladley says that the vendors process payments based on however they are set up to do so. Therefore, customers should note that this has oftentimes been cash transactions only.
For the duration of the festival, Ladley says that the music will be performed by Ted Wasilewski. As for the raffle, tickets are $5 each. The first place prize is $1,000, the second place winner will take home $500 and the third place reward is a “wagon of cheer,” packed with goodies from some of the businesses which will be on hand during Tawas Uncork’d.
Event goers are also able to enjoy a bottle of wine with their food, which can be purchased from the headquarters table.
According to the program schedule, the following establishments – featuring beer, wine, ciders and/or food – are scheduled to take part in the 2022 occasion:
Bower’s Harbor Vineyards, Klenow’s Market, Griffin Beverage, Burgdorf’s Winery, Bel Lago Winery, Black Star Farms, Dizzy Daisy Winery, Charcuterie & Candle Co., Fenn Valley Vineyards, Cheboygan Brewing Co., Laurentide Winery, Neiman’s Family Market, Keweenaw Brewing Company, Grand Armory Brewing, Verterra Winery, Brew Krew, Chateau Chantal, Saugatuck Brewing Co., Griffin Claw Brewing Company, Leelanau Cellars, Alpena Beverage, The Boathouse Beer Co. & Boozery, Thunder Bay Winery, Founders Brewing Co., Upper Hand Brewery, Amoritas Vineyards, Bell’s Brewery, Modern Craft Winery, Roak Brewing Co., Cranker’s Brewery, Spruce Ridge Vineyards, Austin Brothers Beer Co., Blackrocks Brewery, Chateau Fontaine, Two K Farms and Atwater Brewery.
Doubling as a fundraiser for the East Tawas Library, Ladley says that proceeds from this year’s Uncork’d festival will go toward the Booked 4 Lunch summer activities and additional bandwidth for programming for the library, including bringing in authors to present their work.
Related to this, youngsters who tag along during the wine, ale and food festival will be able to hang out in a separate area from the tent at Harbor Park, where Ladley notes that books will be available for the children.
Jasmine Tubbs is again co-chairing the event with Ladley, while the committee is comprised of Patty Phillips, Aimee Fore, Amy Peterman and Lizzy Brown.
Whether lending a hand monetarily or contributing goods/services, more than 40 different businesses, individuals and other entities are also supporting the event. This includes the platinum sponsors, which are Neiman’s Family Market, Tawas Family Dental Care, Dean Arbour Chevrolet Cadillac, Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas, Iosco County News-Herald, O’Connor’s, Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, the Village Chocolatier and WKJC 104.7 FM.
As previously reported, Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival began as a fundraiser for the construction of a new library, which was built in 2016 and is adjoined to the East Tawas Community Center on Newman Street.
The events held since then have been used to help with a range of other needs, such as furnishing and sustaining the library, introducing additional events, enhancing the existing programs and supporting literacy in the local area.
For more details on this year’s festival, visit Facebook.com/TawasUncorkd or send an e-mail to tawasuncorkd@gmail.com.