WEST BRANCH – District Health Department No. 2 would like to share a new update to the previously released message. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in an American bald eagle from Ogemaw County.
No human illness has been identified. District Health Department No. 2 is sharing this information to alert people who own or work with birds, including poultry, to the possibility of infection and recommended precautions.
HPAI in birds is not a food safety concern. You cannot get avian influenza by eating properly cooked poultry products. Both wild and domestic birds, including chickens, may be infected with avian influenza viruses. Avian flu viruses spread easily among birds and – while rare – can spread from birds to people.
The spread of avian flu viruses from a bird to a person mainly happens through droplets, the same way that human flu viruses spread. If exposed, individuals need to watch for symptoms of influenza for 10 days after their last exposure to the infected birds. Like seasonal influenza illness in humans, avian influenza viruses can be treated using influenza antiviral drugs. These medications work better the sooner they are given. If you suspect you may be ill, please contact your health care or urgent care provider.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to people from HPAI viruses to be low. To date, no human HPAI infections have been detected in the United States.
Birds or flocks infected with HPAI may not show routine signs of illness. Sudden death is a major indicator of HPAI; however, sick birds may show neurological signs; difficulty walking; lack of appetite, energy, or vocalization; a significant drop in egg production; swollen combs, wattles, legs, or head; diarrhea; or sneezing, coughing or nasal discharge.
In Michigan, HPAI has been previously detected in wild birds and non-commercial poultry flocks. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development urges poultry owners to step up their own biosecurity precautions by minimizing the number of people coming in contact with birds, isolating birds from wild birds whenever possible, and disinfecting hands and clothing after coming in contact with poultry.
Two additional birds with HPAI have been found in Iosco County, where a bird with HPAI was first identified this year on April 26, 2022. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, these HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern; however, whether it’s a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, following a few key steps is fundamental to protecting the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:
- Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
- Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
- Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.
- Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
- Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
- Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
- Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.