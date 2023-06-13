OSCODA – The Alternative Educational Academy of Iosco County (AEA) celebrated 43 young adults as the area’s newest graduates.
Commencement occurred on June 1 at the Shoreline Players Theater.
“We are so proud of our graduates who worked hard to overcome personal challenges and finish their K-12 education, earning their high school credentials,” said Academy Director Tina Williams.
The ceremony was enhanced by the vocal talents of Jaden Weichel, an AEA student, who sang “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. After the performance Jaden said, “It was a pretty cool experience to be able to sing at graduation and I’m really happy that so many people graduated this year.”
Charlotte Lillian read a poem to the crowd and then was given a chance to give thanks and tell her story. She explained that she felt guilt and was embarrassed by not graduating on time but continued saying that she never gave up and that the community around her did not give up on her.
“This is my journey, and you can’t be late to your own life,” she said.
Other students gave thanks to various friends, teachers, and family members.
Williams, noted that “students enroll at the AEA for a variety of reasons, but one commonality is that they need a fresh start to meet their educational goals and we provide that.”
AEA offers an online curriculum, in-person learning labs, credit recovery opportunities, and certified teachers. AEA has served students who need an alternative to traditional schooling in this area since 2012.
The Academy offers two campuses, one in Tawas City, another in Oscoda. This year the school has reached an enrollment of 250 students. The AEA is authorized by the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency in Tawas City.
