TAWAS CITY – Nearly a year-and-a-half after the murder of Sutton Marie Mosser, 3, Oscoda, her mother claimed responsibility for the crime during an appearance in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, and also wished to expedite her sentencing.
As reported last week, it was on Feb. 13 when Justine Marie Johnson, 23, Oscoda, entered a guilty plea on one count of homicide-felony murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. She pleaded guilty to 1st-degree child abuse, as well – also a felony charge – which is punishable by life or any term of years. For each count, she will also be required to provide a DNA sample.
Johnson, whose sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, March 27, stands accused of stabbing her daughter multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021, resulting in Mosser’s death.
The child’s body was then discovered by relatives, who went on to tell the court at Johnson’s preliminary examination that they saw a human foot protruding from a garbage bag in the family’s home on Cedar Lake Road. Investigators stated that Mosser had been wrapped in a blanket and placed in the bag, which was then put in a plastic tote.
Testimony was also heard at that time from such expert witnesses as Ryan Eberline of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who is a Child Protective Services investigator for Iosco and Alcona counties.
As part of her investigation into Mosser’s death, Eberline interviewed Johnson at the Iosco County Jail in October 2021.
According to Eberline, Johnson told her that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of Mosser’s death, and that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks.
“And she was getting hallucinations from TV that had instructed her to take her daughter’s life or they would kill her,” Eberline testified.
“During the conversation, she said that the hallucinations and the things she was hearing from the TV had been going on for approximately two weeks,” she also alleged. “At one point she had said, that specific day, the TV was telling her that she could have been pregnant. And it was SpongeBob that was saying these things on the TV and that had told her that if she didn’t do what she did to her daughter, that they would kill her – and she was afraid for her life; and that she lost her mind.”
As for Johnson’s most recent appearance in court, this was scheduled as a final pre-trial/status conference, and was presided over by Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel.
The initial purpose was for Riffel to hear various motions filed by Attorney Nathan Tyler, who was appointed by the court to defend Johnson. While the judge did, in fact, address the motions, Tyler asked for a moment with his client once the hearing concluded.
He and Johnson convened privately and, upon returning to the courtroom after the recess, Tyler was asked how he would like to proceed.
He said that, against his advice, Johnson wished to enter a plea of guilty.
Riffel then met in his chambers with the defense team, as well as Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella. Pursuant to this conversation, Tyler was also given additional time to speak with his client.
A little more than 20 minutes later, all parties returned to the courtroom.
“Ms. Johnson, I want to start out by saying that this was not a date and time scheduled for this type of proceeding. This was scheduled for a motion hearing,” Riffel advised the defendant.
However, he continued, it was brought to his attention that Johnson wished to enter a plea, “and I’m willing to entertain this plea proceeding today.”
On multiple occasions, he asked Johnson if she had enough time to speak with Tyler, which she confirmed.
“I have a lot of respect for Mr. Tyler. He is one of the best lawyers that we have in the area. As you can see, he filed some motions on your behalf that I ruled in favor of,” Riffel told Johnson, referencing the action which was taken in court earlier that same afternoon.
He said that he knows Tyler has counseled Johnson on this matter and that he has given her his opinion as to how to proceed. With that being said, “are you also satisfied with his representation of you?” he asked.
“I am, actually,” replied Johnson, who said she thinks that Tyler has done a great job.
Riffel said that the first item they were going to handle, then, was the Advice of Rights for a Circuit Court Plea document.
It outlines certain rights that Johnson has and, when asked by the judge, she affirmed that Tyler explained these to her and that she didn’t have any questions about said rights contained in the form.
The next document, Riffel noted, is commonly referred to as a plea agreement. And for this case, there were two charges on it to which Johnson indicated that she wished to plead guilty.
“And again, this plea agreement has been signed by you and your attorney and also the prosecuting attorney, on today’s date,” he went on.
“Now you do understand, Ms. Johnson, you don’t have to enter a plea of guilty today. Do you understand that?” Riffel asked.
Johnson said she did, pointing out, “but I want to.”
In order to make a clear record, the judge posed his question again, asking if Johnson understood that she didn’t have to do this.
“Yeah, I understand that, but I think this is in my best favor,” she answered.
Riffel then asked whether Johnson understood that she had a right to a trial in this case, by the court or by a jury, which she also said she did.
By pleading guilty, though, the judge noted that Johnson won’t have that trial, and she will be giving up all the rights that she would have at that trial. “Do you understand that?”
“Right,” Johnson replied.
Riffel summarized the two felony counts to which the defendant indicated that she wished to plead guilty, the maximum possible punishment for each and he also reiterated that the court is to order law enforcement to collect DNA identification profiling samples.
So, he asked Johnson if she understood both of the charges and the max possible punishments, which she stated that she did.
“Do you need any more time to talk to Mr. Tyler about those?” the judge then offered, which Johnson declined.
Since she was aware of the maximum potential penalties for the charges, Riffel advised Johnson that she had six possible pleas – guilty, not guilty, stand mute, plead no contest, plead not guilty by reason of insanity or plead guilty but mentally ill.
“If you plead guilty or no contest, and that plea is accepted, there will be no right to a trial; you won’t have a trial,” he explained.
He then went over the rights she would have with a trial, citing such examples as a trial by a jury, trial by court, to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, to testify if she wanted to, to have the witnesses against her appear at the trial, to question the witnesses against her and the right to have the prosecutor prove she is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Upon confirming that Johnson was aware of the rights she would be giving up by pleading guilty, that she didn’t have any questions and that she didn’t want any more time to talk with her attorney, Riffel first addressed count one.
As to the homicide-felony murder, with a mandatory life sentence without parole, “how do you plead to that?” he asked.
The same question was posed to Johnson regarding count two, 1st-degree child abuse. To each of these inquiries, she responded with, “Guilty.”
When Riffel asked if she understood that this plea is against Tyler’s advice, Johnson replied that she did.
The judge then put forth a series of questions to assure that Johnson was not threatened, forced or coerced in any sort of way to pleading guilty that afternoon, and he asked if she was doing so of her own free will. “You know what you’re doing?”
“I know what I’m doing,” Johnson maintained.
Tyler also addressed his client, asking if she knew that by entering this plea, there is no benefit in terms of sentence, in both situations. Along with citing the rights that Johnson would be waiving, he asked whether she understood that it’s very difficult to withdraw a plea, and Johnson affirmed each of these questions.
Before moving on to the ruling, Tyler sought confirmation – which Johnson gave – that this was still her decision.
The questions continued when it came to establishing a factual basis in the case. Answering yes each time, Tyler asked Johnson such questions as whether she was in Oscoda Township on the date of Sept. 16, 2021; if it’s true that she’s the mother of a minor child whose initials are SM; whether SM was in her care on that date; and if it was true that, while providing care for SM, that Johnson stabbed SM.
“And do you agree that that stabbing caused the death of SM?” Tyler continued, for which his client gave a “yes” response, as well.
Riffel also asked the defendant several questions, to which she answered that the stabbing was carried out with a knife and was intentional.
“And how many times did you do that?” the judge inquired.
“I don’t know,” Johnson said.
“More than once?” Riffel questioned.
“Probably,” Johnson answered.
“More than twice?” the judge then asked, to which Johnson also responded, “Probably.”
“And you have no doubt that because of that, you knew that that would likely result in the child’s death?” Riffel continued
“Yep,” the defendant said.
“Is that a ‘yes?’” Riffel asked
“Yes,” Johnson clarified.
Although the items had already been established when it came to a factual basis for count two, just so it was clear, “you did knowingly or intentionally cause this serious physical harm to your child?” Riffel asked.
“Yes, I did,” Johnson said.
“And you did that by stabbing the child multiple times?” the judge proceeded.
“Yes, I stabbed the child multiple times,” Johnson said.
When Riffel asked if she wished for him to accept her plea of guilty to count one and count two, she said that she hoped so.
He did so, upon finding that Johnson’s pleas were accurate and voluntary, that she understood the nature of the charges to which she was offering her pleas and the maximum sentences that may be imposed, and that she was aware of the rights she was waiving.
Riffel informed Johnson that she would be referred to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), which will prepare a sentencing report recommendation to the court.
“And usually there’s somebody in here for that,” he said, of the MDOC representation. “This was not scheduled for this; that’s why I told you earlier that you didn’t have to do this today,” Riffel reminded Johnson. But he was willing to do it, if that’s what she wanted.
Assuming that it’s going to be a pretty extensive report, and considering the fact that the MDOC is usually given a minimum of 30 days to prepare such documents, Riffel said that he was thinking of somewhere in the April time frame, for Johnson’s sentencing.
Tyler shared that his client wished to have the process expedited, and Riffel noted that conducting the sentencing in April would still be adhering to this.
He said that another thing he was taking into account, is that they don’t want Tyler to receive this report, say, three days before the hearing.
It was ultimately determined that Johnson’s sentencing will occur on March 27, and Riffel advised that her bond is continued.
As for the motions he heard earlier that afternoon, this included Riffel reserving a final ruling on Tyler’s request for a change of venue for the trial, until an impartial jury was in place. He also held off on a decision on the alternative to this, which Tyler filed to have prospective jurors evaluated separately and/or in smaller groups prior to being seated.
Either way, this is now irrelevant given Johnson’s guilty plea which came a short time later.
Tyler also filed a motion relative to statements made post-Miranda, and Riffel sided with the defense on this item.
In short, it was during an interview with police when Johnson was said to have shook her head in a manner that indicated she didn’t wish to waive her right to remain silent and answer any questions, shaking her head “no,” and also displaying what was referred to as a “thousand-yard stare.” Whether it was nonverbal conduct or a verbal statement – “I would agree with the defense,” Riffel said. “This should not be admitted.”
He added that he didn’t see any case from the people which supported that the nonverbal conduct – or, as it was put, “the thousand-yard stare” – would be coming in or would be admissable.
He noted that what was cited could invite the jury to infer guilt, from Johnson’s refusal to incriminate herself.
“There could be a number of reasons for the so-called, ‘thousand-yard stare,’” he said, and any behavior/non-verbal conduct after she elected her rights to remain silent would not be admissable in trial.
On Feb. 13, Tyler made it clear that his client’s plea was against his advice.
Bacarella was also asked for his take on what transpired, and he began by stating that the Oscoda Township Police Department did an excellent investigation, and there is overwhelming evidence to support the charges.
“I was surprised Ms. Johnson decided to plead guilty as charged, because she was not given a plea bargain,” Bacarella commented. “I did not offer Ms. Johnson a plea agreement in this case, even though we do not have adequate resources or funding to continue our normal operations and have a murder trial, because the conduct was so serious that I could not allow this person to have the opportunity to return to our community in the future.”
A summary of past testimony and other details from Johnson’s prior court appearances will appear in a future edition of this publication, along with the outcome of her upcoming sentencing.