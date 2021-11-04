EAST TAWAS – The annual East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) banquet provides an opportunity to acknowledge the personnel who volunteer their time to serve the community.
Department members, joined by their loved ones, recently gathered at the East Tawas Community Center to enjoy an evening of food, music, photo ops, dancing, discussions and the presentation of years of service pins.
Also among the attendees who came out to show their support, were members of the East Tawas Police Department – some of whom also serve on the ETFD – East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer, Mayor Bruce Bolen, Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank, Baldwin Township Supervisor Christopher Martin and his wife, as well as several retired firefighters and their spouses.
In addition to the drinks, dinner and fellowship, words were shared by ETFD Chief Bill Deckett, and a speech was given by Nazih Hazime.
As noted by Deckett, Hazime is the retired chief of the Dearborn Fire Department and was also chief in Sedona, Ariz. for several years, following his retirement from Dearborn.
Several ETFD members were then called up to the front of the room, to receive their pins. These are awarded to the firefighters upon completion of one, five, 15 and 30 years of service, then in five-year increments thereafter.
The following members, along with the years they have dedicated thus far to the ETFD, received pins in 2021:
Safety Officer Robert Hester, who is also the longest-serving member on the ETFD, 55 years; David Thunberg, 45; Robert Marx, 35; Dennis Look, 35; Lieutenant Michael Haire, 10; Austin Brown, five; Karri Haglund, one; and Staci Moe, one.
“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of the members of the East Tawas Fire Department,” Deckett remarked, following the Oct. 2 banquet.
“It seems in today’s world there is a shortage of everything, especially workers. However, in emergency services, we can’t close on Mondays or shorten our hours. We have to be prepared to respond 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” he stated.
“We are so fortunate to have a dedicated team who were willing to endure the many hours of training to become firefighters and then for some to go on to get their medical certifications,” he continued.
“A welcome addition to our team is the East Tawas Police Department, some of whom already have their certifications and the rest who are signed up for the next Firefighter I and II class,” Deckett also shared.
He added that, together, they strive to provide the best services to the ETFD response area of East Tawas, Baldwin Township and 15 sections of Wilber Township.
Several of those who came before them did not go unrecognized, either, during the annual event.
In tribute to the individuals who gave their lives, a Fallen First Responder Table was also set up in the community center, and every single detail of the arrangement had a special meaning behind it. This is described below, as noted in the information which accompanied the display:
“Our Fallen First Responder Table is square, showing the many facets of our first responders: father or mother, brother or sister, son or daughter and citizen hero.
“The white tablecloth symbolizes the purity of their motives when answering the alarm.
“The red rose represents our love for our fallen comrades.
“The Bible, open to Psalm 91, represents the strength gained through faith in our God, who sustains and protects us.
“The slice of lemon reminds us of the bitter taste that we have after losing a comrade or loved one.
“The pinch of salt represents the tears we have shed for our fallen comrades.
“The glasses are inverted representing their inability to share this evening’s toast.
“The chairs are empty – they are missing...”
The helmets of three ETFD members who passed away were also placed atop the chairs which were leaned against the table.
According to Deckett, one was for Robert Marx, Sr. “He served on the ETFD for many years and passed away in the early seventies while serving as the department secretary/treasurer. He was never formally recognized and so was added to the Fireman’s Memorial wall in Roscommon this year.”
One of the other helmets belonged to Doug Klenow, who was a lieutenant on the department when he passed away at the age of 42.
“And the third was Doug’s dad, Norm Klenow, who was classified as a Line of Duty death after passing from a heart attack shortly after returning from a traffic accident where he was doing traffic control and started to feel ill,” Deckett said. Klenow passed on Aug. 10, 2019.
An ETFD Line of Duty death occurred on May 6, 1970, as well. Deckett advised that Tom Dillon was killed when the brakes failed in the fire truck he was driving, and the truck rolled over at the end of Newman Street.
Current department members continue to reflect on and recognize the firefighters who have since passed, and who possessed a firm dedication to the ETFD and their community.