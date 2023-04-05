NEW MURAL

NEW MURAL – The gymnasium at Tawas Area High School now has an impressive mural. Artist Dave Wiley, left, and his assistant Bill Thompson spent much of Saturday and Sunday completing the artwork.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – The new gymnasium at Tawas Area High School has been in use for almost seven years now. It just received a spectacular new feature though, as well-known artist Dave Wiley completed a mural on the walls of the gym over the weekend. Tawas’ block “T” logo and Brave figurehead are prominent in the artwork, that is sure to jump out as one steps foot in the gym.

“I’m very pleased, very excited and I think it represents the school very well and maintains the pride that we have in the logo and in the school,” Tawas Area High School Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty said. “I’m really glad that we could do this.”

