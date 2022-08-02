HALE – Whether an exhibitor, show performer, volunteer or member of the crowd, a large number of fairgrounds visitors were spotted gamely observing this year’s theme of, “Let’s Get Wild at the Iosco County Fair.”

Horse stalls and pig pens were festooned with foliage to resemble a jungle-like setting. Informational booths and vendors adorned their tables in safari style décor. The Wild World of Animals crew gave audiences an up-close look at creatures from small to large, and scaly to feathered.

Tags

Trending Food Videos