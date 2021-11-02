TAWAS CITY – Several changes to Tawas City’s personnel policies and procedures were approved by council members, among other business, during their Oct. 18 meeting. Additional items discussed that evening, included the updates shared by both the fire department chief and Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) chief, regarding their respective agencies. (See separate story).
With the personnel policy, City Manager Annge Horning said it needs to be updated but that there are some sections which require attention prior to doing a complete overhaul of the policy.
The council reviewed a proposed draft of this and a majority of the suggested changes relate to the addition of the TCPD, which went into service in January.
Horning told officials that she would like their approval of the revised document; however, there were a couple of items which needed their review.
One was the list of holidays that the city observes for its employees. Horning wanted the council’s thoughts on whether there are additional national holidays that they feel the city should be observing, such as Martin Luther King (MLK), Jr. Day or Veterans Day.
Another item she wanted input on, is that which addresses the inability of hourly employees to carry unused vacation time from one fiscal year (FY) to the next. “This policy was changed in 2008 and now hourly employees are treated differently than salary employees,” she stated.
The language from the policy that was in effect prior to 2008, reads: “Employees may elect to carryover a reserve of not more than five (5) vacation days, accumulated from prior years, into any new vacation year. (The above accrued vacation limits are waived for salaried personnel).” The proposed changes at that time stated, “While hourly employees are not permitted to carry over vacation, salaried employees may carry over up to 10 days of vacation time.”
Related to this, “There are a couple of sections that I want the council to address,” Horning noted. “It’s about accrual of vacation time. It says, specifically, hourly employees are not permitted to carry over vacation without approval from the city manager. Salaried employees can carry up to 80 hours of vacation time.”
She said she learned that the reason this was changed in 2008 was because of one particular department of public works (DPW) employee who, whenever submitting a vacation request, was denied by their supervisor at the time. Therefore, the employee ended up with hundreds of hours of vacation time. The auditors took issue with this, advising that the city needed to get it off of their books. “So they ended up paying out the employee.”
The answer, then, was essentially that all employees had to use everything. Horning said it went from one extreme to another – there was no cap, but now, “You can’t have anything; you can’t carry anything.”
She did point out that it can be a struggle as it gets toward the end of the FY on July 1, to tell the DPW employees that they have to take X number of days off, since this is the time of year they’re needed most.
Horning said it also creates a problem in the police department because when they take days off, not only is the city paying them for the vacation, but they’re paying one of the part-time employees to come in and cover that shift. “So it’s more expensive for us if we’re forcing them to take all this vacation time, when they don’t need it.”
So she asked the council to discuss how they would like to handle this. She added that she doesn’t know why it was approved that salaried employees can carry over, but hourly cannot, as she would think that everybody would be treated the same.
In the event where somebody can or can’t carry over, Councilman Mike Russo asked if the option existed to sell it back.
Horning confirmed this, noting that she added that into the document for consideration. The policy reads that the city manager may authorize the banking and buyout of employee vacation time when, in the manager’s opinion, it is reasonably requested.
Russo said he doesn’t have an issue with carrying hours over into the next year, provided that maybe there is a limit.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich said she was of the same opinion as Horning, in that, “if salary can carry over 80 hours of vacation time, I don’t have an issue with hourly being able to carry over 80 hours of vacation time.”
Officials agreed to change the section of the policy stating that hourly employees are not permitted to carry over vacation time without approval from the city manager, and that salaried employees may carry over up to 80 hours. This will now read, simply, that “employees may carry over up to 80 hours of vacation time.”
“And I think that’s a good idea; a good change,” remarked Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray. But in general, he wondered if they should promote people taking their vacation every year that they have it, except in situations where they can’t for good reason. “But it’s good for people to take vacation and rejuvenate a little bit.”
This is also noted in the policy, itself, which reads it is understood that the city vacation policies are created for the mental and physical well-being of the employees.
While the topic of holidays was addressed in a separate motion, the council unanimously approved the policy changes, as discussed. These also include minor language adjustments, as well as miscellaneous items to accommodate the TCPD.
Such examples entail additions to the policy regarding uniforms for law enforcement officers; that these employees are on probationary status for 12 months, rather than the six months for other city employees; wording related to overtime (OT) and the hours worked during a pay period; how staff will be compensated for required court appearances; and adding in language that, as is also the case for full-time DPW workers, the TCPD is required to be available by phone for after-hours or emergency responses.
Among the other adjustments, was one involving authorized work accomplished for OT computation purposes, which previously included only the actual hours worked, pre-approved vacation time and sick time taken. “We need to add paid holiday in that, because that is approved time off,” Horning explained.
Also pertaining to OT, she said one thing which has always been the city’s practice but has never been in writing, is that whenever somebody is called in after hours or when it’s not their shift, they get an automatic minimum of two hours of OT compensation. So, if they come in and only have to work 15 minutes, they get two hours of OT. If they work three hours, they get three hours of OT; it’s just a minimum of two hours.
Also to be added to the document, is that all employees possessing a Commercial Driver’s License or a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards certification will be subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
Approved among the updates, as well, was the city’s statement on equal employment opportunity for all personnel. “It’s expanding that definition to meet national guidelines for discrimination or equal opportunity,” Horning said.
What was proposed to the council appears as follows, with the new items in parentheses: “It is the policy of the City of Tawas City to provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, creed, color, age, sex (including gender, pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity), national origin, physical or mental ability, (genetic information, or citizenship).”
Officials did approve a change here, but they opted to adjust some of the language. The words “or citizenship” will be omitted and, instead, the sentence will begin with, “It is the policy of the City of Tawas City to provide equal employment opportunities to those eligible to work in the United States, without regard to race…” It will go on to list the same language as initially suggested, minus the citizenship reference.
The change came after some discussion amongst the council, when Russo said he had no qualms with anything presented, except for the mention of citizenship.
He considered it a sort of overarching comment to just say “citizenship,” as opposed to, for instance, people with work visas or something to that effect. He added that one doesn’t necessarily have to be a citizen of the U.S., “as long as you can accomplish what you need to in the workforce, under legal guidelines.”
He said that if somebody is qualified to work in the U.S., he doesn’t have a problem with it. “But it’s rather open-ended, I guess, in some regards.”
To put it in basic terms, Russo said there was no differentiation between somebody who has a work visa and somebody who’s an illegal alien, at all. The proposed change simply read that the city can’t discriminate against a person based on their citizenship. “So when I say qualified, I just mean, is within the legal boundaries to work in the U.S.”
“That’s a good point,” agreed Councilman Ed Nagy.
Aside from the policy changes, officials cast a vote regarding the list of holidays which the city observes for its employees.
Horning said that if there are any other holidays the council feels should be recognized, such as MLK, Jr. or Veterans Day, now would be the time to update the policy for same.
Masich said that her place of employment, the Iosco County Courthouse, recognizes the two holidays noted by Horning. “We find that people think that you’re closed, and then it’s pretty slow.”
Horning agreed and said that, more often than not, people are surprised to learn that city hall is open on these days. Also, for staff, it can be hard to do any real business when the banks and Post Office are closed for these holidays.
She stressed that she isn’t asking for these examples to be added to the city’s list of holidays – nor have any of the employees made this request – but that she just wanted a discussion because they are two important holidays that typical government does observe. “And I want to make it clear, this isn’t about more days off. It’s about what these holidays represent and the purpose of them.”
“I like the idea of the holidays we have, and making sure we’ve got the right amount of vacation for folks so that they can choose other time, as appropriate for them, based upon what they choose to celebrate or not celebrate,” McMurray said, to which Mayor Ken Cook and Councilman David Lesinski agreed.
Nagy remarked that he is in favor of adding both MLK, Jr. and Veterans Day, because of the significance of each for the country.
Councilman Chuck Klenow said that they have to be a bit careful, too, “because the federal holidays – they’ve got a whole lot more holidays than everybody else.”
There was also talk of, some other dates and whether these are considered federal holidays; on which holidays the banks and Post Office are closed or not, regardless of whether it’s recognized at the federal level; a mention that some facilities are closed on certain holidays but that credit unions may remain open; and so on.
“You’re just opening a can of worms,” said Lesinski who, like Klenow, wondered where they would draw the line on how many holidays might be added.
“I would draw the line under those. I think they’re significant, meaningful days for our country,” said Nagy, of MLK, Jr. and Veterans Day.
He explained that part of his reasoning is because of the importance of these days, which is even greater now than when he was growing up, especially MLK, Jr. Day. “That is a very important day in our country, and the significance of that – people will question why. That is good, to ask why. And that promotes education.”
Adding to this, McMurray said he thinks that these are both very important days in our history. And, being a veteran himself, “I certainly appreciate Veterans Day, as well.” However, he’s not sure that these need to be included as paid holidays for the city, based upon that. But, “I certainly recognize the importance of those.”
Nagy moved to recognize the aforementioned days as holidays in the city calendar. The motion failed in a 4-3 vote, with Russo, McMurray, Lesinski and Cook opposed. Casting “yes” votes were Nagy, Masich and Klenow.