TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Manager Annge Horning told council members during their Feb. 6 meeting that she would like the city to establish a relationship with the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan, for defined contribution (DC) accounts for the employees.

“We currently have the same type of relationship with MissionSquare but adding MERS will give our employees more options in choosing which company, how, and where they would like their money invested,” she stated. “It may also help Tawas City in recruitment of qualified employees who may already have a relationship with MERS.”

