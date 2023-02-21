TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Manager Annge Horning told council members during their Feb. 6 meeting that she would like the city to establish a relationship with the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan, for defined contribution (DC) accounts for the employees.
“We currently have the same type of relationship with MissionSquare but adding MERS will give our employees more options in choosing which company, how, and where they would like their money invested,” she stated. “It may also help Tawas City in recruitment of qualified employees who may already have a relationship with MERS.”
Horning provided several documents that require council approval before the accounts can be set up. She explained that these identify the types of plans available – 401a for employer contributions and 457 for employee contributions; the city’s contribution rates for both salary and hourly employees, at 13% and 8.5%, respectively; the vesting rates for employees, which is immediate; the required employee contribution ($0); and the authorized signatories for the plans, those being the city clerk and mayor.
“The accounts through MERS will all be set up with the same benefits and requirements as our account through MissionSquare,” she advised.
She also listed out the paperwork requiring council approval, which consists of eight different documents: Resolution Adopting the MERS DC Plan, MERS DC Plan Adoption Agreement (for full-time salary employees), Contribution Addendum for MERS DC (for full-time salary employees), MERS DC Plan Adoption Agreement (for full-time hourly employees), Contribution Addendum for MERS DC (for full-time hourly employees), Resolution Establishing Authorized Signatories for MERS Contracts and Service Credit Purchase Approvals, MERS Uniform 457 Supplemental Retirement Program Resolution and MERS 457 Participation Agreement.
When discussing this with officials, it was also pointed out that MERS is Michigan-based; whereas, MissionSquare is based in California.
“And it’s just another option for our employees, for investment opportunities,” Horning noted.
“It will be set up the same way as our current one through MissionSquare. There’s not going to be any expense to the city,” she said – unlike the large, unfunded pension liability for the former Tawas Police Authority (TPA), on which both East Tawas and Tawas City are continuing to pay.
The difference, she noted, is that the TPA had a defined benefit (DB) package, but the proposal for Tawas City’s staff is a DC plan. “So, with every pay, we make contributions to each of the employees’ accounts, and we know upfront exactly what that cost is going to be and we can put it in the budget and contribute regularly to it.”
In other words, “there’s no surprises at the end” she continued. With the DB, however, even though they would contribute, it was based on a lot of assumptions.
And at the end of employment, she said, the employee would get a benefit based on their final wage, the number of years that they worked, and then it would continue until either they passed away or their dependents passed away.
So with the TPA, it’s still uncertain what the end number is for those employees. But with a DC, this will be known.
As recently reported, this was touched on during Tawas City’s latest financial audit, which was summarized by Certified Public Accountant Nathan Miller, the audit manager at Stephenson & Company’s East Tawas office.
He said that a component unit was created to account for the remaining MERS pension plan of the dissolved TPA, which East Tawas and Tawas City have agreed to be responsible for, at 50% each.
According to auditors, the TPA MERS plan has assets totaling $437,051. Miller pointed out that the new TPA component unit has a net position of $0, because it’s an in and out type of situation from the two cities.
When going over the notable changes in the government-wide financial statements, from the prior year to fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022, Miller said that even though the TPA was dissolved in early 2021, the MERS plan never truly went away. “That plan is still there,” he noted. “The two cities agreed to basically support it in perpetuity, 50/50.”
During the FY ended June 30, 2022, Tawas City recognized a special item as a result of contributing $256,569 to the new TPA MERS pension plan component unit, to create a long-term payable to same. This component unit then recognized three special items during the FY, the first two being for contributions from Tawas City and East Tawas for $236,526 and $236,525, respectively, to set up the long-term receivable for the cities’ agreement to fund the former TPA’s MERS pension plan. The third was for transferring the net pension liability and related deferrals of the TPA to the new component unit for $513,137.
In reference to the liability, as Horning also said, Miller advised that it is completely based on actuarial estimates. There are a number of other factors, but it’s a significant estimate – which he said he can’t stress enough.
As previously reported, after each of the two cities established their own police forces earlier that year, it was in July 2021 when the Tawas City Council authorized the mayor to sign an agreement to terminate the TPA’s DC plan, as well as to withdraw from the DB plan with MERS.
Horning stated that this would assign the liability to the TPA, City of Tawas City and City of East Tawas, jointly and severally.
According to MERS’s annual actuarial valuation report for the TPA at that time – dated Dec. 31, 2020 – the actuarial accrued liability was $1,274,707, the unfunded accrued liabilities totaled $601,973 and the total pension liability was $1,242,135. The unfunded portion, $601,973, is what the three parties were to be responsible for, jointly and severally.
Horning explained that while there are no longer any staff through the TPA, there is still an unfunded liability for some of the former employees and retirees. As outlined in the agreement from MERS, the TPA, Tawas City and East Tawas – jointly and separately – are responsible for said liability, until the last beneficiary of the last recipient passes away.
The agreement also reads that the TPA began participating in MERS’s DB plan in February 1999 but, as previously noted in this publication, the TPA froze its participation in this plan, in September 2016.
Those from MERS stated that this resulted in a complete cessation of additional accruals of service or benefits thereunder. The TPA adopted the DC plan, into which all members of the DB program were enrolled, with the opportunity to convert their benefit under the TPA’s DB plan to the TPA’s DC plan. Effective Sept. 1, 2020, the TPA froze its participation in the DC plan and adopted no successor MERS plan, resulting in termination of that plan.
As for the latest discussion on a DC plan for Tawas City staff, Councilman Chuck Klenow sought confirmation that adding this would not mean a change to the aforementioned contributions of 13% and 8.5%.
Horning said that was correct and that nothing is changing, other than it’s a different company to invest in if they want to.
“It gives them an option,” Klenow said, which Horning confirmed.
She added that everything else is the same as it is with MissionSquare – such as the immediate vesting and the staff not being required to contribute anything – it’s just a different company.
Augmenting a prior point made by Horning, Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich shared that MERS has a greater presence in the area.
For example, all of the Iosco County employees are under a MERS program. “And if you were looking for somebody who already had some experience and they wanted to continue to get their years in under the plan that they’re currently under,” she said, this would be an option for them to move to the city and not lose what they had already been gaining via other employment.
Councilman Jeff Coon made a motion to authorize the signing of all the documents required to offer MERS to the employees of Tawas City. Seconded by Councilman Ed Nagy, it was approved in a 6-0 vote, with Mayor Brian McMurray not in attendance.