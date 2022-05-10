TAWAS CITY – Since 2010, the Tawas City operating millage rate has remain unchanged, at 18.2216. This will now go to 18.5906, following action by council members at their May 2 meeting.
If the taxable value of someone’s property is $100,000, for example, their current tax payment of $1,822.16 for the year will go up by $36.90. This money goes into the city’s general fund, which covers the majority of public services provided to a community.
Each year, Tawas City files an L-4029 form with the Michigan Department of Treasury, which authorizes the rate for the operating millage. When officials held their meeting, City Manager Annge Horning said that she would like their approval to sign the form, with the rate determined by the council.
Based on state regulations, they have the ability to levy up to an additional .369 mill and increase the millage rate to 18.5906. She pointed out that officials didn’t have to up the amount to the maximum levy, and that they could increase it by a lesser amount, decrease the rate or leave things as is.
Horning also provided a spreadsheet showing the amount currently collected for a range of taxable values, as well as the financial impact if the millage rate is increased or decreased, in increments of .1 mill.
She shared some additional details for them to keep in mind while reviewing the spreadsheet, which includes the following:
- One mill is equal to 10¢ for every $1,000 of taxable value.
- Taxable values are generally no more than half of the property’s true cash value; many taxable values are less than half.
- The full amount of the city’s operating millage is deposited in the general fund.
- The millage rate may increase or decrease by any amount and is not limited to .1 mil.
- The proposed budget for fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 reflects no changes to the millage rate from 2021-2022.
The current taxable value of all properties within Tawas City is $62,709,914 which, under the 18.2216 millage rate, brings in $1,142,674.97 annually for the municipality. So, the approved increase to 18.5906 will generate an additional $23,139.96 per year.
When this topic came up in 2021, officials voted to keep the operating millage rate the same as it had been. Councilman Ed Nagy noted that garbage collection costs went up for taxpayers that year, and that fee hikes were also were also possible with the upcoming wastewater treatment plant improvements, both of which he said are necessary and already approved. Therefore, his opinion at that time was that the existing millage rate was appropriate.
When this was discussed the prior year, several officials said they wouldn’t mind seeing a bit of increase. There were a lot of unknowns at that point, due to the various impacts of COVID-19, which included an estimated 25 percent loss in state revenue sharing for the city’s major and local streets. However, 2020 was hard for many people and the council ultimately agreed that it wasn’t the best year to talk about raising the millage, so they voted to keep the rate the same.
Now, in 2022, it has been 12 years since there was increase.
In addition to that, several other items were pointed out by the council during their May 2 meeting. While most of them noted that the increase is rather minimal, they also said they understand that raising taxes may concern people, and some citizens might want to know why it’s being done.
Councilman Mike Russo said the main thing is that it’s based upon fiduciary responsibility, and subject to review of the city’s budget. And what it really comes down to is, are they operating the municipality within the financial means that they can, responsibly.
For some background, Horning said that with the operating millage being deposited into the general fund, it can be used toward any expenses besides sewer, water and streets – the first two of which are separate, enterprise funds. “However, we do use the general fund to help pay for some paving of the streets.”
Apart from the paving, there is a long list of services provided solely through the general fund.
To put it in perspective, the estimated general fund revenues in Tawas City’s proposed 2022-2023 FY budget – which has yet to be approved but will be up for adoption at the next council meeting – total $2,191,505. Of that, the $1,142,776 in property taxes is the biggest contributor. (Again, it should be noted that the budget is still in draft form and does not reflect the new millage rate).
Horning said that the general fund covers the fire department, the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD), everything in the city’s parks and many of the items performed by department of public works staff. “All of that comes out of your tax dollars.”
Police protection has been one of the more recent cost increases, as the city previously shared these expenses with East Tawas when they had a joint police force.
“So we do have more of a police department now than we did before,” Horning said, adding that there’s a larger staff, the TCPD has its own building and Tawas City is fully supporting this, versus splitting the cost.
But once Ray Bruning III finishes the police academy and training, she continued, the city will have 24/7 coverage, “which we did not have before.”
It was further pointed out that, although the millage rate has been the same for more than a decade, the cost of everything has gone up.
“We see that with all of the bids we have coming in, too,” Horning said.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich added that each of the departments were asked to cut back their budgets. “And we do know that all bids that we have are coming in much higher than anticipated.” So, she said that if there were ever a period where some extra money could help with the expenses, now would be the time.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray concurred and also cited the new resources which have been added to the city, such as its own police force and the dive team emergency services that will be provided through the fire department.
He moved to increase the operating millage rate to 18.5906 mills, which passed in a 6-0 vote. Absent was Mayor Ken Cook.
In separate business, a public hearing was held on the proposed FY 2022-2023 budget for all of the city’s funds, and no comments were received.
Horning stated that the recommendations are based on input from the council’s budget workshop last month, as well as updated figures received since then. “Please note that we have requested quotes on the City’s health insurance that may result in budget amendments which will be presented at a future meeting.”
Adoption of the budget will occur when the council meets next on Monday, May 16, after which a summary of the figures for each fund will be shared in an upcoming edition of this publication.
As it stands now in the draft document – aside from the aforementioned general fund – the estimated figures show both revenues and expenditures of $347,320 in the major street, $174,495 in the local street, $80,395 in the library, $30 in the cemetery trust, $124,605 in the GOLT refunding bond series 2017, $910,803 in the sewer and $531,270 in the water funds. Mosquito control fund revenues are expected to be $29,751, with appropriations at $24,000.
In other action, the council cast a 6-0 vote in favor of a request from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce and Wolverine Fireworks, which sought approval of a permit to again launch the Independence Day fireworks from the pier at Tawas City Shoreline Park.
In separate matters, Horning said that new voter registration cards have been mailed to registered voters of Tawas City. “If you receive a card for someone who is not living in your household, please mark the card as ‘Return to Sender – Does not Live Here’ and put it back in the mail or return it to City Hall.”