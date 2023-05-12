HALE – With the first of May came opening day for Logan Hills Campground as vacationing families and seasonal campers made their way to the woodland getaway, located between West Branch and the Tawases on Stylus Lake.

William and Stacey Barkey, along with their nine children (ages 3-26), moved from Pennsylvania to Hale to purchase the campground in 2015. Upon gaining ownership of the property, they made the decision to change the campground’s name from Crooked Acres back to its original name, Logan Hills. Stacey says nearly everything on the campground has been replaced since then, including updating the bathhouse and adding a camp store and laundry facilities.

