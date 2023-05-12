HALE – With the first of May came opening day for Logan Hills Campground as vacationing families and seasonal campers made their way to the woodland getaway, located between West Branch and the Tawases on Stylus Lake.
William and Stacey Barkey, along with their nine children (ages 3-26), moved from Pennsylvania to Hale to purchase the campground in 2015. Upon gaining ownership of the property, they made the decision to change the campground’s name from Crooked Acres back to its original name, Logan Hills. Stacey says nearly everything on the campground has been replaced since then, including updating the bathhouse and adding a camp store and laundry facilities.
Stacey, a retired Air Force photographer, and William, a car salesman at the time, had no prior experience or knowledge of running a campground. The family had lived in Pennsylvania for nearly 15 years but say they knew they wanted to do something big.
“When Wil found the campground for sale, we knew this was it,” Stacey said. “I honestly felt God pulling on my heart and telling me to just trust that we could do it and that everything would work out.”
The Barkeys say that they knew very little about the history of the campground when they purchased it and were happily surprised to learn about the several generations of families that had enjoyed the locale.
“People come with stories of catching their first fish here as a child. Being able to share that history and create those kind of experiences and memories for the younger generation is extremely fulfilling for us,” Stacey said.
Although the Barkeys lacked experience, the venture has proved successful through the years due to their determination. “We didn’t know anything about anything,” Stacey said. “We had to learn as we went.”
The campground has a beach area with a playground for children and offers rentals for kayaks, canoes, paddleboats, row boats and pontoon boats. The nests of bald eagles adorn the treeline that encompasses the lake and it’s not uncommon to spot the birds flying over the lake.
In 2019, the Barkey family undertook their next big project; they purchased a schoolbus from Hale Area Schools and gutted and renovated it into the perfect mobile home. Now painted slime green, solar-powered and outfitted with bunk beds and a kitchen, the bus serves as the family’s home throughout the winter when business comes to a halt.
Stacey says the bus enables them to visit family and friends more easily and it’s been fun meeting up with others on their journeys who have done the same to their buses. Since finishing work on the bus, the family has bypassed the harsh Michigan winters and spent the time road-tripping and vacationing in California and Florida.
“We have been to about 13 national parks and too many state parks to count, all while homeschooling the kids on the road,” Stacey shared. “Living small has taught us to collect memories rather than stuff. We collect magnets, stickers, sometimes pressed pennies from where we visit.”
The Barkeys say this will be another busy year with plenty of opportunities for family fun, such as arts and crafts on Saturdays and Amish bake sales and wagon rides on holiday weekends. The campground hosts reunions, work gatherings and other occasions and offers both cabin and RV rental.
Those looking for a pleasant change of scenery can make their way to Logan Hills this summer; the campground will remain open until Oct. 31 when the family heads south in the bus.