HALE – A rundown of the activities being offered on all six days of the Iosco County Fair, was shared in last week’s publication. Currently celebrating its 78th year, the event is now on day three and a list of the entertainment still in store for Wednesday through Saturday, July 27-30, appears below.
As a reminder, there is no gate fee for admission on any of the fair days in 2022, thanks to the local businesses and other entities which have covered these costs.
The midway rides are $2 each, or $20 for an all-day bracelet. Mega ride passes can also be purchased for $60, allowing fair goers to take as many rides as they’d like for the next four days.
The Iosco County Fairgrounds are located on M-65 in Hale, ¼-mile north of the stoplight, and the most up-to-date information can be found at www.ioscocountyfair.com, or by visiting www.facebook.com/ioscofair.
Wednesday, July 27:
Today is “Senior Citizen Recognition Day” at the fair, and getting things underway will be the non-market beef and dairy judging at 9:30 a.m., followed by rabbit judging at 10 a.m.
Crowning of the 2022 Senior King and Queen will then be held just adjacent to the fairgrounds, at 11 a.m. in the Hale Senior Center.
Also starting at this time, back at the event site, will be quilting and sewing demonstrations in the Dooley Building by the Hale Country Quilters, which will go on until 7 p.m.
The commercial exhibits and outdoor vendors will be available starting at 11 a.m., as well, and will remain open until 10 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event is “Let’s Get Wild at the Iosco County Fair,” and plenty of the presentations will be adhering to this message. Among them are the Wild World of Animals shows, which will be held periodically throughout the duration of the fair.
The free shows will fuse education and entertainment in a high-energy experience, complete with everything from amphibians and reptiles, to birds and mammals. Today’s show times are set for 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Another free performance that will take place on multiple occasions, are the Comedy Farm Magic Review shows with illusionist Jonathon LaChance, in character as “Farmer John.” Like the animal show, this event promises laughs and education for the whole family, along with some memorable guests.
The Comedy Farm Magic Review shows on Wednesday will begin at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The midway, featuring rides, games, food and prizes, will open at 2 p.m. For Senior Citizen Recognition Day, one grandparent will be able to ride for free if attending with a paid grandchild.
A scavenger hunt for two different groups, 7-13 and those age 14-20, will begin at 2 p.m. Teams of two to four members will meet in the livestock barn and have two hours to finish all of the tasks, with first through third place prizes being awarded to the winners.
The Open Speed Horse Show will start at 6 p.m. in the horse arena, live music by Alabaster Sun will go on in the entertainment tent from 7-9 p.m. and a drawing for his and hers children’s bicycles will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Samson Building.
Additional bike drawings will occur on the remaining fair days and, as a reminder, winners must be present to claim their prize.
A “Night of Destruction” has been scheduled in the exhibition grandstands this evening, as well. Starting at 7 p.m., it will feature auto soccer, a burnout contest and other motorsport demolitions. General admission is $10 and pit seats are $15. There is no charge for children 5 and under.
Power Wheels racing for those age 3-10 is also planned, and participants must provide their own vehicle.
Questions about competing can be directed to event superintendent Kelby Ruckle, at 240-0098.
Thursday, July 28:
A free breakfast of eggs, sausage, pancakes, milk and coffee will be offered in the entertainment tent, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, to kick off “Agricultural Day.”
Partway through, IRESA Early On Program members will host a bike safety event and giveaway. This too will be held in the entertainment tent, and is slated from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
From here, fair goers will want to head to the livestock arena for the 11 a.m. start of the always amusing Junior Barnyard Olympics. Contestants will engage in fun challenges, including duck races, stick pony races and a game of “feed your friend ice cream.”
The adults will have their chance later on, during the Barnyard Olympics at 1 p.m. in the arena. Registration for the adult competitors is at 12:45 p.m., after which they will battle it out during such events as saddle races, bale jumping and trash can races.
For both the Junior and adult Barnyard Olympics, teams will consist of four people and medals will be awarded to the first through third place winning teams.
For more information, contact event superintendent Kelly Ruckle at 240-3235.
The midway will open at 2 p.m. on July 28, the commercial exhibits/vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Hale Country Quilters will again give demonstrations in the Dooley Building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free shows this day include Comedy Farm Magic Review presentations at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Wild World of Animal shows at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Also at 4:30 p.m., another drawing for his and hers children’s bikes will take place in the Samson Building.
In recognition of Agricultural Day, a tractor parade around the fairgrounds will begin at 3 p.m. Those who drive their tractors to the site will receive a coupon for an ice cream treat, and the machines can be brought to the grounds as early at 8 a.m.
Cow Pie Bingo will make its return to the Iosco County Fair at 5 p.m., and funds from this event will be used to upgrade the livestock area. Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., contestants can purchase medallions for $10 apiece in the livestock arena. They will then place their medallion(s) in the arena, and wait for the cow to “make a pie.” Whoever’s medallion gets cow pied first will claim the $300 cash prize, and the lucky participant need not be present to win.
More details are available by calling event superintendent Kelly Ruckle at 240-3235.
A root beer float social, sponsored by Scofield Real Estate, is set for 5-7 p.m., with proceeds to benefit the livestock building fund.
Halfway through the social, the annual livestock auction will begin at 6 p.m. in the livestock arena.
Friday, July 29:
A Youth Pleasure Horse Show at 9 a.m. will serve as the first fair event this Friday.
Visitors will then be able to peruse the indoor and outdoor commercial exhibits from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; watch demonstrations by the Hale Country Quilters from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; be entertained by the Comedy Farm Magic Review shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; start enjoying the midway at 2 p.m.; and take in the Wild World of Animals shows at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Youth Ranch Trail Class in the horse arena will be from 1-3 p.m., after which registration will open for the Mullet Contest.
Sign up will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the entertainment tent, which is where the contest will begin at 4 p.m. There are 11 different categories to compete in, awards will be given to all of the winners and a best of show recipient will also be determined.
There are a couple exceptions but, for the most part, all mullets must be grown by the participants themselves and there can be no artificial hair, wigs or extensions. A full list of rules can be found on the aforementioned county fair website.
Another option for those stopping by the entertainment tent, is the chicken BBQ meal that will be hosted by the Future Farmers of America (FFA), also starting at 4 p.m. Following this, FFA members will conduct a silent auction in the same area, from 5-6 p.m.
The his and hers children’s bike drawing will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Samson Building, after which the Off Road Derby Bump N Run will begin in the grandstands, at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10, pit seats are available for $15 and children 5 and under can attend for free. As part of the entertainment, Power Wheels racing for youngsters ages 3-10 will also be held, and participants are responsible for bringing their own vehicles.
For Off Road Derby Bump N Run contest information, call Ron Heal at 329-7407.
Another event to begin at 7 p.m. is the Fun Horse Show, which will be followed by a light parade around the horse race track.
From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent, there will be live music from the band Atomic Sound.
Saturday, July 30:
“Ag Education Day” will cap off the 2022 county fair, and the first event on the finale day is the 9 a.m. Open Pleasure Horse Show.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., are games and contests for all ages. Egg throwing and three-legged races are just some of the activities planned, so participants are told to prepare to get dirty. Prizes will go to the first through third place winners, and more details can be had by calling event superintendent Daryl Johnson at 305-5695.
The Iosco County Fair Parade is a tradition at the yearly event, and the 2022 procession will begin at noon from Roger’s Family Foods on M-65. It will then head north through downtown Hale, before concluding at the fairgrounds.
For participants, the line-up will be at 11 a.m. in the parking area behind Roger’s.
Prizes will be given to the winning entrants, in several different categories, and pre-registration via the fair website is highly recommended. For more details, call event superintendent Pastor Todd Vossen at 728-3821.
Also included on the last day of the 78th annual fair, are Comedy Farm Magic Review shows at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; commercial exhibits from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; an FFA hog roast dinner at 4 p.m.; Wild World of Animals shows at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; a 4-H silent auction in the entertainment tent from 2-4 p.m.; a drawing for children’s bikes in the Samson Building at 6 p.m.; and sewing/quilting demonstrations in the Dooley Building, from 1-6 p.m.
Agricultural education activities are on the list, as well, from 1-3 p.m. in the livestock barn. This will include various displays, living plant necklace making, barnyard bingo, ice cream making and a cornhole tournament. For the latter, registration starts at 2:45 p.m. and the games will kick off at 3 p.m.
When the midway opens at 1 p.m., those who filled up a punch card while participating in the agricultural activities can present their voucher at the ticket booth for $5 off a daily ride bracelet.
Other Saturday events include a Livestock Animal Costume Parade at 2 p.m., and a pedal pull at 3 p.m. Registration for the pedal pull – sponsored by Willard’s Equipment, Inc. – begins at 2 p.m. at the Fair Office, which is also where the event will take place.
A quilt raffle sponsored by the Hale Country Quilters will be held in the Dooley Building at 6 p.m., and the recipient does not need to be present to win. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5, and are available through both members of the Quilters guild and the fair board. All proceeds will go to the Iosco County Agricultural Society.
Registration for the Iosco County Fair Talent Contest will start at 6 p.m. in the entertainment tent, and the cost is $5. There will be a 16 and under class and a 17 and older class, with cash prizes awarded to the first through third place winners in each age group. The show itself will then begin at 7 p.m. from the same site.
It was still to be determined at last check, but music and dancing is expected in the entertainment tent after the talent contest, and will feature DJ Adam Davis.
For the grandstand event, Flying Star Rodeo Productions will present their Pro Rodeo. Admission is $10, and there is no charge for children 5 and under. The nine-event rodeo starts at 7 p.m. and will feature saddle bronc riding, team roping, bull riding and more. For additional details, call Shane Engstrom at 231-846-1053, send an e-mail to flyingstar.shane@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/flyingstarrodeo.