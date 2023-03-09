EAST TAWAS — The City of East Tawas held a special council meeting on Feb. 27 to discuss the current state of the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) proposed re-organization plan.
The re-organization proposal has been in the works for some time and was unanimously approved by the East Tawas board and sent to Tawas City for review when the board met on Feb. 9.
A thorough outline of the proposal can be found elsewhere in this publication (see separate story) but in brief, the proposal calls attention to the poor state of organizational efficiency between the TUA and the day-to-day operations at the wastewater treatment facility. The solution the proposal offers is restructuring the board to include a managing partner and non-managing partner, with the managing partner serving as an intermediary between the TUA and the daily operations of the facility.
East Tawas received their answer on Feb. 22 when Tawas City manager Annge Horning informed the board that Tawas City’s council had reviewed their proposed Organizational Transformation Plan (OTP) and “took action to postpone any action indefinitely.”
It is important to note the distinction between rejection and postponement; Tawas City did not outright turn down the proposal, but they have tabled the discussion for the time being. However, correspondence between East Tawas Mayor Bruce Bolen and Tawas City Mayor Brian McMurray, who was unable to attend Tawas City’s last board meeting, indicates that a counter-proposal could be in the works.
Correspondence from TUA board member and Tawas City Councilmember David Lesinski designated a series of tasks necessary for moving forward with the wastewater treatment plant’s project plans to upgrade the facility and improve some of its older components. However, East Tawas found themselves unable to perform action on these items due to board member roles not being assigned to the tasks.
“If it’s not spelled out at the board level who’s responsible, it just creates havoc,” stated East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer.
With Tawas City’s lukewarm reception of the proposal, as well as remarks made by their board members about focusing on what they consider to be more pressing issues, the future of the proposal is very much uncertain. Tawas City seems to be more focused on the project to refurbish the TUA’s facility, tabling smaller actions for down the line. The East Tawas board, however, remain unanimous in their belief that the re-organization is not only pragmatic, but will bolster the efficacy of the TUA and make operations run smoother across the board.
“Why would you wait for the project to happen if there’s stuff that can get done now,” Bolen shared.
Several board members agree that acquisition of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF), a loan awarded to eligible organizations to improve their facilities, has been a factor that has become detrimental to achieving progress, not only with the current TUA proposal, but with other projects as well.
“These are issues we’ve been having ever since we started talking about the SRF loan,” Councilman Dave Leslie offered.
Barringer agreed, claiming that the organization needs to approach things from a business mindset, rather than a simple checking of the boxes to receive the SRF loan. “The SRF schedule keeps dragging us through this, year after year, and we’re just not looking at this in the best interest of our customers,” Barringer commented.
With the unique structure of the TUA, being jointly comprised of representatives from both Tawas City and East Tawas, neither organization is able to move forward with action on their own. Thus, the East Tawas board ultimately determined that the ball is in Tawas City’s court.
“We’ve done our work, we’ve provided a solution. If they’re going to provide a counter solution, that’s great,” Barringer told the board. He shared that until that solution is found discussions about the project shouldn’t be happening.
“This is so paramount,” he asserted, “We’re just going backwards every day that we’re functioning without someone leading this.”
Barringer says that at some point everyone is going to need to just sit down and figure out how to solve the problem, then the board can start addressing the other task items.
“We’ve spent three years tripping over ourselves and not addressing the problem,” Barringer remarked.
There was discourse over whether to send a re-worked proposal to Tawas City that offered them the role of managing partner, rather than East Tawas; however, the board decided to give Tawas City time to respond, noting that a counter-offer could still be extended and progress could be made at the TUA board meeting on March 2.