ETawas-CMYK.jpg

TALKS PROPOSAL – East Tawas City Council members discuss the TUA re-organization proposal.

 By Casey Young

EAST TAWAS — The City of East Tawas held a special council meeting on Feb. 27 to discuss the current state of the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) proposed re-organization plan.

The re-organization proposal has been in the works for some time and was unanimously approved by the East Tawas board and sent to Tawas City for review when the board met on Feb. 9.

Trending Food Videos

Tags