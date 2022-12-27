OSCODA – It started at Christmas three years ago, with the debut of two, six-foot-tall brightly colored ceramic nutcrackers flanking the outside Main Street doors of Oscoda’s Edelweiss Tavern.
The next year to flesh out and expand the look, the soldier pair were joined by two more – all now standing guard at each outside pillar. Afterall, what says German Christmas celebration better than the iconic nutcracker, with its lanky legs, straight linear body and big wide eyes?
And that, says owners Tony and “Kat” Bol, was the beginning of what would grow today to well over 100 nutcrackers – all gifted by patrons.
The couple did not have a Christmas decoration plan when they bought the Edelweiss in September 2019. They didn’t have a Covid plan either. But persevered through both, establishing a faithful clientele and working to market and elevate the 83-year-old business, with the one-time short-lived name change to “The Downrigger.”
The nutcrackers, in many shapes and sizes, all with a different personalities and outfits, are found inside the bar on ledges, flanking inside doors, on shelves, behind the bar and under a Christmas tree, “Anywhere there is a ledge or a place to put them,” said Kat.
Her favorite is a lumberjack nutcracker, complete with an ax, pine tree, black and white flannel checked shirt and gray “sheep’s wool” hat.
“I think because we have the Lumberjack Bloody Mary,” Kat said, “A 22-oz Bloody Mary with shrimp and sliders.”
But there are others, so many others, with glitter and color and capes and hats, staffs, gold, crowns and so much more, each with their own personality and ensemble.
“I think people think, ‘I can get rid of my nutcrackers. Want some more?’ I think they are looking for a good home,” he laughs.
Patrons come in, have fun making a formal presentation — and that nutcracker is welcomed into the fold.
“They do come in looking for their nutcracker,” Kat said, adding to keep it a challenge, “I change it up every year.”