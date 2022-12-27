OSCODA – It started at Christmas three years ago, with the debut of two, six-foot-tall brightly colored ceramic nutcrackers flanking the outside Main Street doors of Oscoda’s Edelweiss Tavern.

The next year to flesh out and expand the look, the soldier pair were joined by two more – all now standing guard at each outside pillar. Afterall, what says German Christmas celebration better than the iconic nutcracker, with its lanky legs, straight linear body and big wide eyes?

Tags

Trending Food Videos