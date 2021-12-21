TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) is accepting applications for its 2022 Youth Advisory Council (YAC) grant cycle.
All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, schools, churches (for non-religious purposes) and government agencies serving Iosco County with youth-related programs are eligible to apply. The deadline for application submission is Feb. 1, 2022.
Nonprofits can apply online at iccf-online.org. Those with questions can contact Kara Bauer LeMonds at kbauerlemonds@cfnem.org or call the ICCF office toll-free at 1-877-354-6881.
The Iosco County Youth Advisory Council is a group of young people ages 12 to 21 from Iosco County. Working with adult advisors, these youth work to improve the lives of other children in the community through the allocation of grant money. Through this program, created by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, young people learn about the needs of their community, how philanthropy works, and the importance of giving back.
The Iosco County Community Foundation is a charitable organization that serves as a catalyst and resource to inspire private giving for the betterment of Iosco County. Led by a volunteer board of local citizens, the foundation oversees a group of permanent endowment funds from a wide range of donors. Gifts of all sizes from individuals, families and businesses are invested in a balanced, well-managed portfolio to build endowments, enabling support for local community nonprofits now and forever.