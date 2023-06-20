EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) held a regular meeting on June 12.
TUA Board Member Dave Leslie opened discussion on TUA operations by stating that he and East Tawas City Mayor Bruce Bolen had recently met with Tawas City’s representatives on the TUA Board, Mike Russo and Dave Lesinski.
Leslie said that he believed they had established common ground in the belief that there was work to be done regarding the way the TUA oversees operations at the wastewater treatment plant.
“When there was a presentation made in regards to establishing a managing partner I think that threw everybody a huge curve; that was not the intent, we need someone as an operations director or something like that, instead of a managing partner,” Leslie explained. “There was never an intent for either city to take full charge. We just need someone to be there to make sure that all of the pieces in the process are working.”
Bolen added that the next step seemed to be creating a viable job description for the role that needed to be filled. He inquired if that was something the TUA would want to complete internally, or if they would rather have the East Tawas and Tawas City managers work together to put something together.
“I think as a board we should answer that,” Russo replied. “Ultimately that person’s working for us. Whether it’s a workshop or a meeting – however we need to do that, I’m fine with it.”
Leslie concluded the topic, stating that he would work on establishing a date for TUA members to meet to complete the work.
At this time, Bolen suggested that two of the meeting’s agenda items, “Non-constituent Agreements and Township Payments,” as well as the “Articles of Incorporation,” be handed off to the city council level. He stated that the items were interrelated and were issues that the East Tawas and Tawas City councils would need to agree upon.
Russo asked what the expectation was, as far as action that would be taken by the councils regarding those items.
Bolen replied that revisions to the articles of incorporation would likely include “weaving” township payments into the current articles and would need to be approved at the city council level, as they were done originally.
“You know, we keep talking about this and I guess where I’m at is – we’ve got both mayors who have totally interfered with this the whole time, working backdoor, which I don’t appreciate,” Lesinski asserted. “And I don’t appreciate putting both city managers in a position to solve the problem. Let the board fix it.
“I think if you’d all back off and let the board work, it would work,” Lesinski continued, “but there’s a lot of mistruths going back and forth. I can see your council saying that our council is terrible and we fight on everything; we don’t fight on everything. We try to work the best we can and I thought we worked pretty well together.”
Lesinski said the issues that were taking place would be resolved if things were just left alone for a bit. He maintained that there was history being brought up that was being misrepresented; he voiced his belief that the issues were fixable but involving more people than necessary was going to continue to cause issues.
“Well the articles of incorporation – we went through this in January. At your request, Dave, the TUA hired an attorney,” Leslie said.
“I’ve been around a long time,” Lesinski interjected, “and the story didn’t quite get to that attorney the way it was. There were facts that were neglected to be told and I know that for a fact.”
“I think what he’s saying is that opinion, as fair as it was, it was not based on all the information provided,” Russo stated. “There’s additional information. Had that been incorporated into that review – my guess is that legal opinion would have been different.”
Russo maintained that the non-constituent agreements and articles of incorporation need to reflect other information, such as the joint-sanitary sewer agreement of 1986. He stated that that document went along with the articles and contained specific information about how municipalities should be charged and how flow meters are to be installed.
In reply, Leslie said that he had never seen this document and asked if Russo would be willing to send him a copy of it. He added that everyone should be made aware of such documentation.
“Absolutely, but it’s something that just came to light,” Russo voiced. “That’s the thing – we don’t want to make a snap judgment just to find out that these are the decisions that were made by our forefathers prior to us getting involved in this.”
Russo stated that the board would go round and round on the topic until all of the proper information and supporting documentation was laid out.
He said that gathering and evaluating all of the information and coming to an agreement as a board may require another legal opinion.
It was restated by TUA members that they would hold a workshop or meeting to gather information to pass along to the city councils, in order to provide a clear picture of the facts and opinion on how to proceed in a way that was agreeable to both cities.
The TUA recently submitted an application for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The approval or disapproval of this loan is expected to be received by late August or early September. In light of this information, Leslie said that in the meantime, the board needs to prioritize what needs to be done at the wastewater treatment plant.
“If we’re unfortunate and we don’t get the loan, we still have work to do over there. We have to prioritize how we’re going to go out for bid, whether it’s with the loan or without the loan,” Leslie stated.
The public comment segment of the meeting included a significant statement from Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, in which she addressed a statement made by Leslie at the East Tawas City Council meeting on June 15. Leslie’s statement alleged that since the signing of the articles of incorporation in 1988, “Tawas City has sold franchises to the two townships and ignored the articles, which potentially opens them to a huge liability risk.”
“Tawas City’s sewer infrastructure extended into Tawas Township in the 1950s when the high school was built,” Horning noted. “It was a part of Tawas City’s sewer infrastructure for 30 years before the articles of incorporation were assigned.”
She said that the one property in Alabaster Township that is connected to Tawas City’s sewer infrastructure is Cobbler’s Corner, which was part of a 425 agreement – a contract for conditional transfer of the property from Alabaster Township to Tawas City. The property became part of Tawas City, to whom they paid taxes for 20 years.
“This information has been provided to East Tawas in the past but for some reason there is a desire to continue to misrepresent the situation and suggest that Tawas City is doing something deceitful,” Horning stated. “That is not the case. I wanted to make sure that that was corrected here publicly.”
“It’s interesting to me that when the articles of incorporation were put together – that the document that Mike referenced earlier was not part of it,” Leslie said. “Something’s wrong – and when I make comments like that, those comments are just based off the facts that I have.”
“I guess what I would say is that with the comment I made earlier about the legal opinion,” Russo began, “in a vacuum, that legal opinion is fine; unfortunately, it just didn’t incorporate all of the other aspects of what should have been put into it to form that opinion. All I’m saying is that opinion needs to be rectified based on pertinent information or rather, historical information that wasn’t clearly incorporated the first time. We’ll get there.”
“We have to get there,” Leslie affirmed; the meeting was therefore adjourned.