OSCODA – After going neck-and-neck with at least one, if not two other teams for most of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Steve Lajoie and Guillaume Blais proved without a doubt that they were the best.

They crossed the finish line in Oscoda at 14 hours, 36 minutes and 17 seconds, more than two minutes in front of the second place team.

Tags

Trending Food Videos